The Handmaid's Tale Writer Margaret Atwood's Favorite Horror Movies Will Leave You Terrified

Essayist, novelist, and poet Margaret Atwood has written mysteries, commentaries, children's books, comics, operas, teleplays, and historical fiction, but is perhaps best known to the general public for her dystopian and post-apocalyptic novels. Her 1985 novel "The Handmaid's Tale" is set in a bleak future in which a religious cult has taken over the United States, and women have been forcibly assigned as Handmaids for the state; that is, they must bear children for the country's elite men.

"The Handmaid's Tale" has been adapted for the stage, into a feature film in 1990, and, most notably, into a hit TV series in 2017. Atwood wrote a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" in 2019, titled "The Testaments," which was later adapted into a TV series in 2026.

So naturally, Atwood would have excellent taste in horror movies. Back in 2017, when the TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" was just launching, Atwood took to Reddit to host an AMA with her many fans. Atwood was 78 at the time and seemed chuffed to be able to interact with people and hype up both her new TV show and her then-newest novel, "Hag-Seed," a riff on William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." When a fan asked her about "guilty pleasure" movies, Atwood confessed that she found the Sandra Bullock comedy "Miss Congeniality" to be very funny. She also, like so many of us, adores Mel Brooks' movies "The Producers" and "Young Frankenstein."

But then she realized that some of her favorite movies were vampire movies, and she declared she was fond of the 2008 Swedish film "Let the Right One In" as well as the horror movies starring Christopher Lee. Atwood also said she loves George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," the well-known classic that has been terrifying audiences for decades.