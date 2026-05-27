James Cameron Wrote A Criminally Underseen '90s Sci-Fi Classic Finally Streaming On Hulu

Spoilers for "Strange Days" ahead.

A key criticism of Bigelow's film can be boiled down to its myriad storylines, which overlap into a dizzying experience that some deemed confusing. One can argue that this convoluted energy is one of the film's many merits, as it is a window to a chaotic postmodern setting where overstimulation is the name of the game.

"Strange Days" might not indulge in the most obvious cyberpunk tropes, but its exploration of social injustice (and how technology can aid ideological rot) can be traced back to William Gibson's 1984 novel, "Neuromancer." Cameron's story treats surveillance as a product, which is an unfortunate aspect of our current reality, given the rise of easily accessible eyewear that doubles as spyware. Although cyberpunk media has dabbled in these themes to some extent, "Strange Days" authentically captures the scummy motivations that drive the creation of such intrusive technology.

While SQUID dominates black markets and offers customers their next hit, this isn't an escape from reality, as these real-world videos tend to be disturbing and violent. When someone's trauma is peddled as entertainment, a disconnect occurs between fantasy and reality, blurring the line between the two. When Black musician and activist (Glenn Plummer) is killed due to police brutality, the tragedy is recorded on a SQUID disc, which quickly becomes the source of conflict in the film. Much of Lenny and Mace's moral dilemma stems from this crucial piece of evidence and from how it should be handled without inciting a citywide riot.

"Strange Days" is for those who appreciate dystopian storylines and experimental techno-thrillers. Despite the bleak overtones that drive the film forward, it looks at the future with an optimistic eye and the promise of revolution.