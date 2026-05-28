The Handmaid's Tale Author Margaret Atwood Once Made A Bold Claim About Star Trek's Sci-Fi Status

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A big part of the age-old "Star Trek" vs. "Star Wars" debate is a matter of genre. The "Star Trek" franchise centers on people living in a future when humanity has developed super-advanced miracle technologies like faster-than-light travel and food replicators. Although these technologies are far from us living in the 21st Century, they seem plausible and not merely speculative. Importantly, the creatives behind "Star Trek" have long been careful to use real-world scientific language to describe its tech, making it seem more scientifically plausible.

"Star Wars," meanwhile, features non-humans and spaceships, but it's more sci-fi fantasy than pure sci-fi. For example, there's less attention paid to the functionality of the spaceships and more to their narrative function. Moreover, it basically features psychic warlocks and brave wizards dueling with glowing swords and using spells on one another, albeit with sci-fi explanations for all of these things. (See: "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' controversial introduction of midi-chlorians.) "Star Wars" also takes place in the distant past far away from Earth, so its leads technically aren't actually humans. Its world-building may be sci-fi, but its story is essentially fantasy.

The line between sci-fi and fantasy has always been considered thin — the two genres are typically filed together in bookstores — and analyzing the differences between them can result in exciting debates about genre theory. Indeed, Margaret Atwood, the author of the classic dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale," once went on record about this very subject as it relates to "Star Trek" and "Star Wars." In her 2011 essay book "In Other Worlds: SF and the Human Imagination," Atwood argued that both properties should be considered fantasy. As she noted, even the speculative sci-fi elements of "Star Trek" are still based around things that couldn't happen in reality.