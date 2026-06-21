Star Trek: The Original Series' Chain Of Command, Explained

As all Trekkies can tell you, Captain Kirk (William Shatner), the captain of the USS Enterprise, would regularly — and unwisely — go on away missions. The captain of the Federation flagship could, on a whim, beam down to dangerous, unknown worlds where he could easily be killed by salt vampires, rock monsters, and God knows what else. What's more, Kirk often brought his chief medical officer Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), and his first officer, Spock (Leonard Nimoy). It's a well-worn, incredulous joke among Trekkies that a large portion of the Enterprise's senior staff would so often leave the ship behind to check out, say, the poison dart flower planet.

When Kirk and Spock were off the ship, the Enterprise was often put in the command of Scotty (James Doohan), the chief engineer. One might wonder if Scotty wanted Kirk and Spock to run into a mishap on an away mission to receive a sudden career bump. Which then leads one to wonder what the actual chain of command was on "Star Trek." We all know Kirk was the captain, and Spock was his first officer, and Scotty was his second officer. But Starfleet is a militarily-structured space navy, and would no doubt have a long line of succession extending down through the ranks, listing each officer that would become captain, should the previous one die in a horrible accident.

There are a few things we can infer from the positions in which certain Enterprise bridge officers worked, and some fans have published their theories on the matter. There are no canonical sources, although one might be able to delve into expanded universe lore — and their knowledge of the ranks and positions on a starship — to find out just who is in charge on the USS Enterprise.