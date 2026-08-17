This Star-Studded '90s Show About Fishing Might Be The Most Bizarre Series Ever Made

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In 1991, Bravo ran all six episodes of this odd, aggressively snappy TV phenom that baffles people to this day. The series was called "Fishing with John" and followed artist and musician John Lurie as he contacted various celebrity friends to go on fishing trips. The joke was that neither Lurie nor any of his guests knew the first thing about fishing, so every episode was basically a stalled argument over how they should go about it.

The series, in concept, sells itself as an opening for deep conversations about life and art, with Lurie being able to spend several quiet, uninterrupted hours with the likes of Tom Waits (the best Renfield ever), Jim Jarmusch, Dennis Hopper, Willem Dafoe, and Matt Dillon. The problem was that Lurie had little to no rapport with his celebrity friends, and their conversations came out as halted and directionless. "Fishing with John" isn't a fishing show, nor is it an interview program. It's not about showbiz, and it's definitely not about outdoor sports.

Instead, "Fishing with John" serves as an anti-television, a confrontation with Marshall McLuhan's notion of television as a "cool" medium. If a "cool" medium demanded more cognitive audience participation than a "hot" one (as McLuhan wrote in "Understanding Media"), then "Fishing with John" was downright arctic. The series feels more like a media experiment than an honest means to engage and entertain. It helps that Lurie knows celebrities like Tom Waits and Jim Jarmusch, who are not known for being warm, social, and talkative. Luris is laconic, his guests are laconic, and they got in front of a camera to engage in an activity that involves sitting still in a quiet place for hours on end.

"Fishing with John" is so great that one can watch it on the Criterion Channel.