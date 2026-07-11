Woody Harrelson Starred In A Hilarious Comic Book TV Show You Probably Missed

Gilbert Shelton's 1971 comic "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" was one of the more notable underground titles to emerge from the underground comix scene. It followed the adventures of the perpetually stoned title characters, not actually brothers, and their lazy, drugged-up adventures throughout San Francisco. They spent their days merrily eluding cops and happily engaging in the era's countercultural impulses. The Freaks were hardly heroes, usually finding themselves in idiotic binds of their own making.

The "leader" of the Freaks, if there was one, was the cowboy-inflected Freewheelin' Franklin Freak, who could at least teach his compatriots some street smarts. Phineas T. Phreak was the "intellectual" who spoke out most about politics, evoking Abbie Hoffman's Yippie rhetoric. The "dumb one" was Fat Freddy Freekowtski, who was blissfully unaware of his surroundings most of the time. Fat Freddy also had a cat, and the cat usually had its own adventures in separate mini-comics at the bottom of every "Fabulous Furry" page. "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers" was very much a product of its time, and requires a lot of cultural knowledge of the post-Summer-of-Love Freak culture to even understand.

It is very strange, then, that Tubi should think to adapt the comic into "The Freak Brothers," an animated series that began airing in 2021 (which /Film reported on at the time). Woody Harrelson played Freeheelin' Franklin, Pete Davidson played Phineas, and John Goodman played Fat Freddy. Tiffany Haddish played their cat, Kitty. The premise was that, in 1969, the Freaks smoked a strain of weed that was spiked with an eerie elixir that put them into stasis. They awaken in the year 2020 in the basement of their new landlords and have to learn what life is like in the future.

It's wholly obscure.