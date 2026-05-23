The Mandalorian And Grogu Managed To Get One Original Star Wars Cast Member In The Movie

In "The Mandalorian and Grogu," you probably missed the fact that Daniels played an "Air Traffic Control Droid," and we're not entirely sure where you can see him, but he's in the movie's end credits. Keeping his "Star Wars" streak alive is particularly impressive when you think about the fact that Daniels was originally "insulted" by being offered an audition for C-3PO in the original "Star Wars."

Since then, Daniels has made a career of playing droids. He originated the role of C-3PO in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope" and went on to play that role in every subsequent installment of the Skywalker saga, as well as the animated adventures, ranging from the 1980s "Droids" cartoon to "The Clone Wars," "Rebels," "Star Wars: Resistance," and more. He even voiced the character in the offerings from LEGO, animated shorts, video games, audiobooks, and more.

When standalone films were announced, C-3PO actually appeared in a surprise cameo in "Rogue-One: A Star Wars Story" along with R2-D2, and Daniels made a separate cameo as a character named Tak, escaping the Spice Mines of Kessel with his Wookiee friends. That wasn't the first time he showed his face in "Star Wars" either, as he played the dashing Dannl Faytonni, a con man who appeared in the Outlander Club on Coruscant in "Attack of the Clones." Will he have a role in Shawn Levy's "Starfighter" in 2027? We'll have to wait and see.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is now playing in theaters everywhere.