A Star Trek: The Next Generation Actor Has Come To Love One Of The Show's Worst Episodes

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Sub Rosa," from the show's seventh season, is often considered one of its worst, as we here at /Film declared in our list of TNG's worst episodes. "Sub Rosa" is a strange Harlequin romance story about an ancient ghost named Ronin (Duncan Regehr) who, until recently, served as the live-in lover to the 100-year-old grandmother of Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). When grandma dies, Dr. Crusher inherits a magical candle that, when lit, can bodily summon Ronin. Dr. Crusher and Ronin begin a romance of their own, with Ronin imploring that Dr. Crusher leave her job on the USS Enterprise.

Ronin is an excellent lover, we learn, although his ghostly lovemaking style involves turning into a green cloud of smoke and surrounding Beverly's body. There are several scenes of Dr. Crusher writhing and moaning in sexual ecstasy while semi-obscured by a cheesy-looking mist effect. There's also a scene later in the episode where Data (Brent Spiner) and Geordi (LeVar Burton) go grave-robbing (!).

Remember all those times that "Star Trek" aimed to be scientifically salient and mildly realistic? Yeah, there's none of that here. "Sub Rosa" is just full-on magical hocus-pocus. The only sci-fi explanation they give is that Ronin was something called an "anaphasic alien" who used the magical candle as his "plasma-based energy receptacle." Even to Trekkies, that doesn't make sense.

Patrick Stewart reportedly hated this episode, but McFadden now finds the episode hilarious, albeit in a bad, campy way. During a recent telethon (covered by TrekMovie), McFadden talked to fellow "Star Trek" actress Tawny Newsome about "Sub Rosa" to express her continued incredulity with the episode. Newsome, who played Beckett Mariner on "Star Trek: Lower Decks," startlingly argued that "Sub Rosa" is good, actually, mostly because of McFadden's committed performance.