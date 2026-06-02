This '80s Sci-Fi Flop Was Pitched As A Michael J. Fox And Arnold Schwarzenegger Team-Up

Hollywood was gaga for action-heavy buddy comedies in the 1980s. The mayhem-laden subgenre was hardly new (Alan Alda and James Caan laid waste to much of San Francisco in Richard Rush's 1974 disasterpiece "Freebie and the Bean"), but when Walter Hill made a box office killing with the Nick Nolte-Eddie Murphy vehicle "48 Hrs.," studios were determined to mine the formula for all it was worth.

Key to the success of these movies was pairing a funny guy with a straight man. I mean, that's just Comedy 101. But the more absurd the mismatch, the buzzier the project. A classic example of this was Arnold Schwarzenegger being paired with Danny Devito in Ivan Reitman's box office hit "Twins" (which, to be clear, is far from a classic motion picture). Schwarzenegger was especially game for these shenanigans, as he also teamed up with a wise-cracking James Belushi in Hill's "Red Heat." So, it's not a surprise that the Austrian Oak was courted for a buddy flick that would've paired him with Michael J. Fox. Thank god this never came to pass — although Warner Bros. may disagree.

When Joe Dante's "Innerspace" debuted theatrically on July 1, 1987, it was expected to be one of the season's biggest hits. It was Dante's follow-up to "Gremlins," and had "Steven Spielberg presents" emblazoned on its poster. Reviews were largely positive, but the marketing was rough. Its poster, featuring a miniaturized pod held between fingertips, told folks very little about the movie, while its trailer was an uncomfortable hard sell that went heavy on Spielberg's involvement. Ultimately, it flopped (something Dante has a theory about).

It's possible A-listers like Schwarzenegger and Fox would've given WB a splashier opening. I just have a hard time believing it could've been a better film. Because "Innerspace" is perfect.