Marlon Brando Hated Burt Reynolds So Much, He Threatened To Quit One Of His Biggest Roles

Back when Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" was in preproduction, sometime in 1971, Burt Reynolds was already a notable star. The handsome charmer began acting on TV in 1958 and earned his first film credit in 1961 in a film called "Angel Baby." By 1966, he secured his first title role with "Navajo Joe" and was poised to take the world by storm in the 1972 film "Deliverance." In fact, Reynolds was such a hot commodity at the time that he was offered the role of Michael Corleone in "The Godfather."

Marlon Brando, however, threatened to quit Coppola's film if Reynolds was cast, despite having already essentially built an entire life for his "Godfather" character Vito Corleone. The two actors had never worked together before, but something about Reynolds rubbed Brando the wrong way. Reynolds confirmed this story while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2018, joking that he was "flattered" that Brando was upset. He didn't regret not getting "The Godfather," either, as his career was in fine shape without it. All the same, he didn't really understand why Brando hated him so much.

Indeed, Brando's hatred of Reynolds is the stuff of Hollywood legend. It's also utterly baffling. The "rivalry" had nothing to do with professional sniping, bad behavior during in-person meetings, or even something contractual. For all we know, Brando just didn't like Reynolds as an actor and resented that he had become famous. One might have even heard the legendary audio recording of Brando ranting on the set of "Apocalypse Now" (which is available online) about how awful Reynolds was. This wasn't a grudge. It was just plain-faced hate of another actor.