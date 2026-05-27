Spider-Noir Creator Explains Why Nicolas Cage's Accent Changes Throughout The Show [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of "Spider-Noir."

If you've seen all eight episodes of "Spider-Noir," you probably noticed that Nicolas Cage is basically doing a Humphrey Bogart impression when he's playing Ben Reilly, the private investigator and former hero known as "The Spider" (don't call him "Spider-Man"). But Cage's Bogart impression goes in and out seemingly at random; there are moments when Ben Reilly sounds more like Cage himself, or like Bogart's contemporary and noted gangster movie actor James Cagney. There's even a scene in which we see Reilly in a movie theater watching the 1936 movie "Great Guy," speaking Cagney's character's lines aloud as Cagney says them.

In a recent interview, "Spider-Noir" creator/co-showrunner Oren Uziel told me that he filmed several scenes of Reilly watching many different movies, but ultimately settled on "Great Guy" for one particular reason. "['Great Guy'] fit the mold, and it had the best ... we scanned so many movies, and then looking for the right clips that would be fun for him to mimic," he said. "Those lines, and [Cage mimicking them] like, 'Red hot [makes 'sss' noise],' it was perfect."

As we learn late in the season, Ben Reilly was bitten by a man/spider hybrid, the result of German experiments during World War I, and adopts some of the physical characteristics of actual spiders. At one point, he explains that he went to the movies to study actors so he could re-learn how to act more human.

"It's all about his character," Uziel continued. "He becomes The Spider and he becomes more spider than man, and has to learn how to be human. So this is him educating himself. That's him going to the gym, almost. So, it was really fun, and it explains why often he is doing Bogart, or doing Cagney, or doing Peter Lorre. It was so fun."