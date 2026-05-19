5 Forgotten '80s War Movies That Still Hold Up Today

Terence Mann had it all wrong in "Field of Dreams." The one constant through all the years has been war, not baseball. Whether it's a righteous calling or a foolhardy feat of guts-and-glory bravado, too many people cherish an excuse to slaughter their perceived enemies by the bushel. They need to see the lights go out in the eyes of their perceived enemies (either that or watch city blocks blaze from thousands of feet in the air). And if this cruel avenue is unavailable to them, they'll settle for shedding blood vicariously through dynamically staged combat in motion pictures.

War movies have long been great business for filmmakers the world over. Viscerally, the appeal is, in part, wish fulfillment. Moviegoers want to see battlefield heroism written with big screen lightning. They want to see decisive, triumphant ends to messy conflicts. War is hell, yes, but it's worth it — and it's one helluva proving ground for young patriots.

The U.S. public's sentiment changed in the 1970s as the Vietnam War dragged aimlessly on, with countless (mostly working class) draftees getting spent as cannon fodder. As we entered the 1980s, the movies got harder, bloodier, and less sentimental. Though Francois Truffaut maintained, "Every film about war ends up being pro-war," it was hard to see Peter Weir's "Gallipoli," Samuel Fuller's "The Big Red One," and, dear god, Elem Klimov's "Come and See" as recruitment movies.

To be sure, the 1980s were full of ultra-violent, jingoistic combat shlock. "Rambo: First Blood Part II," "Red Dawn," and the domestic terrorism fantasy of "Invasion U.S.A." imagined U.S. military might as being undeniable. But the Vietnam War run of "Platoon," "Full Metal Jacket," and "Casualties of War" promised a reckoning. These five films found an ambiguous middle ground.