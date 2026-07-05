Anne Hathaway's Little-Seen, Short-Lived Teen TV Show Was A Late '90s Gem

Acting for a living can take you down some peculiar avenues. Consider Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg. In the 2010s, they lent their voices to the "Rio" movies as an oil and water pair of blue Spix's macaws who fall in love. But a decade before becoming animated amorous avians, the duo pretended to be sister and brother on Fox's short-lived dramedy series "Get Real."

Developed by Clyde B. Phillips (who, pulling a proper 180, later became the chief creative on the "Dexter" franchise), the show marked both Hathaway and Eisenberg's screen debut when it hit the airwaves in September 1999. Over the course of its first and only season's 22 episodes (two of which didn't even air), "Get Real" chronicles the various ups and downs (but mostly the downs) of the Green family. First, you've got the parents, Mary (Debrah Farentino) and Mitch (Jon Tenney), who come to realize they're dissatisfied with their careers and relationship alike. Then there's their underachieving son Cameron (Eric Christian Olsen), Eisenberg as their (what else?) awkward youngest son Kenny, and Hathaway as their daughter Meghan, a model student who throws her mom and dad for a loop by revealing she's (sorta) done being "the good kid" just as she's readying to head to college.

Much like Jennifer Lawrence's own pre-stardom turn as a mildly rebellious teenager on "The Bill Engvall Show," Hathaway's award-nominated work on "Get Real" patently signaled that she was meant for much bigger things. Naturally, that goes double for Eisenberg and Olsen (then roughly a decade out from becoming a staple on "NCIS: Los Angeles"). Still, the show around them is just as notable as not only a time capsule of cultural attitudes at the start of the 21st century but also the network TV trends at the time.