One Of Television's Best Political Dramas Ever Is Streaming On Netflix

One fun thing about streaming is that, on any given day, your favorite platform might add a truly classic show. Maybe you've only been able to enjoy the series in bits and pieces over the years, or maybe it's been a long time since you first saw it, and you're due for a rewatch. And then, one day, you browse Netflix and notice that the show is suddenly available for streaming. Case in point: one of the best political shows of all time, "The West Wing," is back on Netflix as of December 9, 2025.

It's not the series' first rodeo on this particular platform, either. "The West Wing" is one of the many shows that left Netflix in December 2020, and it hasn't been among the streamer's selections ever since. With this grand return, Netflix-subscribing political drama fans both old and new are now free to dive into the world of President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his team of perennially overworked problem solvers.