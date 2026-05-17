How To Watch Markiplier's Iron Lung At Home

"Iron Lung," the feature-length directorial debut of YouTuber Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier, is coming home. During a panel at Cannes Film Festival moderated by Deadline, Fischbach announced that "Iron Lung" will be available to purchase exclusively on YouTube from May 31, 2026. He added that he considers YouTube his home: "I'm pretty loyal to it."

Based on the indie horror game of the same name by David Szymanski, "Iron Lung" is set in a dark future where every star and planet in the universe has mysteriously vanished, taking most of the human population with them. The only survivors are humans who dwell within manmade structures like spaceships and space stations. Following the discovery of a moon that appears to have an ocean of human blood, a convict called Simon (Fischbach) is forced to pilot a submarine through this ocean in search of clues to what caused the so-called "Quiet Rapture." Fischbach also wrote, produced, edited, and distributed the movie.

Made for just $4 million, "Iron Lung" grossed more than $50 million at the worldwide box office thanks to Markiplier's huge built-in audience of fans. Fischbach told Lemonade Stand that he used the profits to pay each member of the movie's cast and crew a bonus equivalent to their original salary.

If you missed your chance to see "Iron Lung" in theaters, you can take a dive with Markiplier when the movie hits YouTube on May 31.