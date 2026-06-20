The Wild Friday The 13th Sci-Fi Movie Crossover That Never Happened

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The "Friday the 13th" franchise has largely taken place in and around Camp Crystal Lake, the place that Jason Voorhees calls home. But any slasher movie franchise that goes on long enough will eventually divert from its formula, as this franchise did in 2001 when "Jason X," one of the best so-bad-it's-good movies of all time, took Mr. Voorhees to space to shed some blood amongst the stars. And had the writer of that movie gotten his way, the film would have involved a pretty major science fiction crossover.

In the book "Taking Shape II: The Lost Halloween Sequels" by writers Dustin McNeill and Travis Mullins, screenwriter Todd Farmer discussed his unmade "Halloween" movie, entitled "Halloween 3D," which was eventually shut down by the Weinstein Company. It would have taken place in the continuity of Rob Zombie's "Halloween" movies.

But Farmer also wrote "Jason X," which was directed by James Isaac. The writer discussed the process of crafting that movie and revealed that he originally wanted it to take place in the same universe as Ridley Scott's surprisingly personal sci-fi flick "Blade Runner." Here's what he had to say about it:

"My reasoning for putting Jason in space was that 'Freddy vs Jason' was in development and we didn't know what they were going to do. So, if we set our movie in the future, then that'd be our way to avoid any issues. I wanted to set it in the Blade Runner world, and they said, 'We can't afford that.' So, I said, 'Great, let's do Aliens. Stick him on a spaceship.'"

"Freddy vs. Jason" eventually brought two slasher icons together in 2003, after spending years trapped in development hell.