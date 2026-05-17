What Is The Captain's Yacht? Exploring Star Trek's Least-Seen Spaceship
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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.
Throughout "Star Trek," Trekkies have paid close attention to the smaller support craft that are stored in the shuttlebay of a larger starship. Shuttlecraft are used for short-range missions, minor transport tasks, or dangerous maneuvers (say, into a planet's ionosphere) that would otherwise put a full-sized Starfleet vessel at risk.
On both the original "Star Trek" and on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," shuttlecrafts were kind of boxy and cramped, clearly not designed for comfort or long-term stay. On "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," characters traveled on slightly longer-range missions in larger shuttles called runabouts. And while those were better equipped than shuttles, they still weren't built for comfort. Some shuttles were capable of traveling at warp speed, and some were even equipped with phasers, but they were more utilitarian than glamorous. This is, of course, in-keeping with the anticapitalist ethos of "Star Trek." No one in Starfleet possessed a luxury yacht.
Except for starship captains.
As it so happens, beginning with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," all Starfleet vessels are equipped with a cleverly hidden ancillary vessel called the Captain's Yacht. Its name implies that a ship's captain is the only one who can access the Captain's Yacht, and that it is used for missions of pleasure; if a captain wants to take a holiday on Risa, one would assume they take their own yacht there. It's one of the only pure pleasure vessels in Starfleet.
It may be because of budgetary limitations that we rarely saw Captain's Yachts on screen, and no TV shows went into detail about what kind of amenities they possessed. But they're a fun concept. Let's explore the creature comforts of the captain's private little space boat.
The Captain's Yacht can be found in ancillary blueprints
The existence of the Captain's Yacht will only be noticed by hardcore Trekkies who have read through ancillary, expanded-universe texts. Most notably, it shows up on the blueprints for the USS Enterprise-D in the invaluable tome "Star Trek: The Next Generation Technical Manual," by Rick Sternbach and Michael Okuda. And even in that book, there's a footnote explaining that the Yacht is "one of those nifty things that we may never get to see on the show." In the photo above, you can see the underside of the Captain's Yacht, as it is nestled in the center of the ventral side of the Enterprise's saucer section.
The Yacht has "two modest staterooms," implying that it was used for purposes of both luxury and one-on-one diplomacy (and no, that's not a sex euphemism). It has no warp drive, and can only travel at .67 times the speed of light. Although a private craft, the Yacht requires a crew of two to pilot it. On the Enterprise-D, the Yacht was called the Calypso — a name suggested by Jean-Luc Picard actor Patrick Stewart — after the boat belonging to Jacques Cousteau. (Although in the "Star Trek Encyclopedia," the Yacht's name was seemingly changed to the Cousteau.)
The Captain's Yacht was originally invented by Andrew Probert, who designed the Enterprise-D for "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He talked about the vessel briefly in a 2000 issue of Star Trek: The Magazine (handily transcribed online), taking credit for its invention. He was a little upset that the Captain's Yacht was never used on the series, although he was proud that Captain's Yachts were included as regular features on Starfleet vessels in perpetuity. Trekkies finally got to see a Captain's Yacht in the 1998 film "Star Trek: Insurrection."
The Captain's Yacht turned up in Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Lower Decks
In "Star Trek: Insurrection," which could have been the franchise's "Apocalypse Now," Captain Picard found that Starfleet was complicit in the forced relocation of a peaceful agrarian society called the Ba'ku. He found this to be gravely unjust, so he engaged in the titular insurrection. Picard began stockpiling weapons on board the Captain's Yacht, intending to fly it down to the Ba'ku homeworld and fight any relocation efforts. It seems the Captain's Yacht was selected for its size, and could accommodate more weapons for smuggling. One might also assume Picard's superior officers wouldn't be looking for the Captan's Yacht, as it is used so infrequently. Sadly, there are no wide, prolonged shots of the interior of the Yacht, and only one brief shot of its exterior.
It was a fun wink to blueprint-studying Trekkies to include the Captain's Yacht at all, but it would have been nice to see more of it.
Seeing as the makers of the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" were all deep-cut Trekkies, however, it was only a matter of time before they decided to throw a Yacht bone to fans. In the episode "Old Friends, New Planets," the Yacht was used extensively, although it was once again used as a "sneak" vessel, employed to engage in rescues and other space adventures. To date, at least in any canonical way, a Captain's Yacht has never been seen being employed for its intended function. There haven't been any episodes wherein a captain and several crew members take diplomats on board the yacht to engage in peace talks. Nor for secret sexual debauchery and space keggers. (I mean, that's what they're really for, right?)
Unfortunately, most of us will have to be content with modeling kits of the Enterprise-D that included the Captain's Yacht as a detachable feature.