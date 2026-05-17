What Is The Captain's Yacht? Exploring Star Trek's Least-Seen Spaceship

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Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

Throughout "Star Trek," Trekkies have paid close attention to the smaller support craft that are stored in the shuttlebay of a larger starship. Shuttlecraft are used for short-range missions, minor transport tasks, or dangerous maneuvers (say, into a planet's ionosphere) that would otherwise put a full-sized Starfleet vessel at risk.

On both the original "Star Trek" and on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," shuttlecrafts were kind of boxy and cramped, clearly not designed for comfort or long-term stay. On "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," characters traveled on slightly longer-range missions in larger shuttles called runabouts. And while those were better equipped than shuttles, they still weren't built for comfort. Some shuttles were capable of traveling at warp speed, and some were even equipped with phasers, but they were more utilitarian than glamorous. This is, of course, in-keeping with the anticapitalist ethos of "Star Trek." No one in Starfleet possessed a luxury yacht.

Except for starship captains.

As it so happens, beginning with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," all Starfleet vessels are equipped with a cleverly hidden ancillary vessel called the Captain's Yacht. Its name implies that a ship's captain is the only one who can access the Captain's Yacht, and that it is used for missions of pleasure; if a captain wants to take a holiday on Risa, one would assume they take their own yacht there. It's one of the only pure pleasure vessels in Starfleet.

It may be because of budgetary limitations that we rarely saw Captain's Yachts on screen, and no TV shows went into detail about what kind of amenities they possessed. But they're a fun concept. Let's explore the creature comforts of the captain's private little space boat.