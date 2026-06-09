Clint Eastwood 'Stole' A Dirty Harry Scene From A Classic James Cagney Movie

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Clint Eastwood is a one-of-a-kind screen legend but even he has his cinematic heroes. Specifically one: the great James Cagney. Eastwood was even able to acknowledge his idol on-screen in a famous scene from "Dirty Harry." In this moment, Eastwood borrowed a performance quirk involving chowing down on some food from Cagney's portrayal of a ruthless mob boss in 1949's "White Heat."

From the beginning of his acting career, Eastwood was determined to be as original as possible in his performances. The actor once told journalist Paul Nelson (via "Conversations with Clint"), "To me, one performance doesn't deserve imitating like that. It's degrading to imitate somebody." Well, it turns out that philosophy wasn't entirely inflexible because at various points throughout his career Eastwood did allow himself the odd moment of imitation. Heck, "A Fistful of Dollars" was a remake of "Yojimbo" and this was the film that began the actor's ascent to Western movie stardom.

Eastwood also borrowed a small-but-impactful element of "Psycho" for his directorial debut "Play Misty for Me," which arrived in 1971 — the same year as his debut as "Dirty" Harry Callahan. And wouldn't you know, "Dirty Harry" also contained a brief moment of imitation during one of the most memorable scenes in the movie.