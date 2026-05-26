This Sci-Fi Movie Based On A Book Was Rejected As Unmakeable Because It Was 'Too Smart'

Plenty of sci-fi novels have been dubbed "unfilmable," from Philip K. Dick's "A Scanner Darkly" to Ursula K. Le Guin's "The Lathe of Heaven." But the most well-known example remains "Dune," Frank Herbert's 1965 tome that, until Denis Villeneuve's epic saga, seemed too dense to successfully adapt to film. Even Villeneuve was terrified of actually directing "Dune" prior to delivering his duology in 2021's "Dune: Part One" and 2024's "Dune: Part Two." He needn't have been, though, especially since he'd already taken a supposedly unmakeable sci-fi story and turned it into a big screen success.

Villeneuve's 2016 picture "Arrival" was an adaptation of Ted Chiang's 1998 novella "Story of Your Life" — a story initially rejected by Hollywood due to it being considered "too smart" to be made into a feature film. "Story of Your Life" is written in the second person from the perspective of linguist Dr. Louise Banks as she addresses her unborn daughter. Its narrative oscillates between past and present, recounting the prior arrival of aliens on Earth and how their language was decoded while also looking into the future at Banks' daughter's life. All of this, apparently, made for something entirely unsuitable for a movie in the eyes of studio executives.

Eric Heisserer did the work of adapting Chiang's novella into a script for Villeneuve to direct, but as the writer told Vice around the time that "Arrival" hit theaters, actually selling the script was a challenge to say the least. "Every studio passed," he recalled. "Telling me they didn't see this as a movie. That it was too smart, which I began to see as an excuse to pass on something that isn't a franchise movie."