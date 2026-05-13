Why Andre From The Punisher: One Last Kill Looks So Familiar

This article contains spoilers for "The Punisher: One Last Kill."

Make no mistake, Marvel's latest special "The Punisher: One Last Kill" is the Jon Bernthal power hour — but TV fans may find themselves taking notice of the episode's supporting cast, as well. No worthy installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete without a scene-stealing performance or two that nobody saw coming, be it a villain or a one-scene appearance or even a side character playing a small but crucial role in the overall story.

With a runtime clocking in at only a hair above 48 minutes, "One Last Kill" doesn't have a ton of time on its hands to flesh out anyone else beyond Frank Castle. We're given a single dialogue-heavy scene to get to know our main antagonist Ma Gnucci (played by Judith Light), for instance, before we're off to the races and the Punisher is fighting for his life against a mob of ruthless criminals hoping to secure a "small bounty" for themselves. The episode also features an old unhoused veteran named Johnny (John Douglas Thompson), whose brush with a street gang bookends the action and brings some emotional heft in what could've otherwise been a forgettable character.

And then there's Andre (aka Dre), the mild-mannered convenience store owner whose daughter Charli (Mila Jaymes) looms so large in Frank's mind and clearly reminds him of his own late daughter. In an absolute minimum of screen time, Dre becomes a highlight of the special with charisma and screen presence to spare. If you caught yourself wondering why actor Andre Royo looks so familiar, well, there's good reason for that.