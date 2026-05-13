Why Andre From The Punisher: One Last Kill Looks So Familiar
This article contains spoilers for "The Punisher: One Last Kill."
Make no mistake, Marvel's latest special "The Punisher: One Last Kill" is the Jon Bernthal power hour — but TV fans may find themselves taking notice of the episode's supporting cast, as well. No worthy installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete without a scene-stealing performance or two that nobody saw coming, be it a villain or a one-scene appearance or even a side character playing a small but crucial role in the overall story.
With a runtime clocking in at only a hair above 48 minutes, "One Last Kill" doesn't have a ton of time on its hands to flesh out anyone else beyond Frank Castle. We're given a single dialogue-heavy scene to get to know our main antagonist Ma Gnucci (played by Judith Light), for instance, before we're off to the races and the Punisher is fighting for his life against a mob of ruthless criminals hoping to secure a "small bounty" for themselves. The episode also features an old unhoused veteran named Johnny (John Douglas Thompson), whose brush with a street gang bookends the action and brings some emotional heft in what could've otherwise been a forgettable character.
And then there's Andre (aka Dre), the mild-mannered convenience store owner whose daughter Charli (Mila Jaymes) looms so large in Frank's mind and clearly reminds him of his own late daughter. In an absolute minimum of screen time, Dre becomes a highlight of the special with charisma and screen presence to spare. If you caught yourself wondering why actor Andre Royo looks so familiar, well, there's good reason for that.
The Punisher: One Last Kill's Andre Royo is best known for playing Bubbles on The Wire
Bubbles from "The Wire," I need you to distract Kang. This isn't the first time the MCU has borrowed from a classic television show to help lend some dramatic weight (we saw it most recently with "Daredevil: Born Again" and its connections with "The Sopranos"), and it certainly won't be the last. But even for those too young or who simply haven't gotten around to checking out HBO's "The Wire" for themselves just yet, Andre Royo's pleasantly surprising appearance unquestionably adds gravitas to the proceedings.
Of course, most TV fans will instantly recognize Royo from all five seasons of "The Wire." Although he would go on to enjoy a prolific career in both film and TV (including stints on "Empire," "Heroes," and even, coincidentally enough, previous Marvel show "Agent Carter"), there's just no escaping the shadow cast by Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins. In an epic show about the battles between cops and drug dealers and those caught in the crossfire, Bubbles brought a grounded perspective as an unhoused addict who also doubled as an informant. Far from a one-note character or a caricature made up of lazy stereotypes, however, he'd go on to produce one of the most well-rounded and fully-realized arcs ... not just in the show itself, but in modern television history. There's truly no way to oversell just how much he served as the heart and soul of "The Wire," not to mention the strength of Royo's committed performance.
"The Punisher: One Last Kill" obviously has neither the time nor the space to achieve the same status as "The Wire," but it's to Marvel's credit — and our benefit — that they secured a talent as rarified as Royo anyway.