Hollywood Needs To Learn A Lesson About AI From This Hit HBO Series

During an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Demi Moore made a pretty striking declaration about how the arts should handle the advance of artificial intelligence. Like some of her peers, Moore inexplicably told people they need to start accepting the rise of A.I., because it's here to stay. Far be it from me to impugn Moore, but she should watch the May 7 episode of "Hacks" to see the other side of this argument — the correct side, actually.

I'm not putting words in Moore's mouth, so let me quote her directly here. Speaking to Variety at Cannes, Moore was asked about how people in creative fields should regard AI. "Wow, that's a big question. I think the reality is that to resist — I always feel that against-ness breeds against-ness," Moore said, kicking things off with a statement that really says nothing at all. That's when she gets to her point:

"AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it, I think, is a more valuable path to take."

Again, with all due respect to Moore, no. Unfortunately, she's not alone in this; Reese Witherspoon, an Oscar-winning actress who's produced so many great projects through Hello Sunshine, also decided she needed to tell the world that we need to get on board with AI or be left behind. I know a lot of people, including people in Hollywood, watch "Hacks," the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder that's currently airing its final season on HBO Max ... and I know that because it routinely wins armloads of Emmys, so Moore and Witherspoon should too. Why? It recently addressed this exact argument.