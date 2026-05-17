We Asked Four Animators: What's The Hardest Thing To Draw?

Animation is constantly under siege. Despite animation keeping the industry afloat in times of trouble, the medium is always on the brink of disaster. During the early days of the pandemic, it was animation that saved countless productions — remember when live-action TV shows started adding seemingly random animated sequences because it was the only way to finish half-done episodes? Whether it's facing the rise of AI or deranged studio heads decimating budgets and throwing entire finished films into the garbage for a tax break, making animation is a herculean task. Of course, the hardships of making animation aren't limited to technological threats or studio politics. The mere act of animating an image and making it believable is a challenge in and of itself.

To discover just how difficult it is, /Film spoke with several experts in the field of animation about the hardest thing to draw. We spoke to Derek Drymon, creative director for the first three seasons of "SpongeBob"; Genndy Tartakovsky, animation legend and creator of "Dexter's Laboratory" and "Primal"; Ryan C. Lopez, production coordinator at Lucasfilm Animation and director of the short film "Onnamusha"; and Jorge R. Gutierrez, director of "The Book of Life" and "Maya and the Three."

While answers were as varied as the animation output of these experts, one answer stood out amongst the rest: expressions.

For casual viewers, acting and animation may feel incompatible. After all, there is no living person acting out a scene on screen, or even a puppet being controlled by a human. Yet, the best animated characters act and behave like living beings that make us feel for them. Whether it's a motion, or even just a static image of a particular look or expression, this is what separates a drawing from a character, and an image from a living, breathing fictional being.