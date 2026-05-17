10 Best Slasher Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Everyone's got the killer whose masked or grotesque visage comes to mind when the topic of slasher classics arises: the uncanny emptiness of Michael Myers, the intimidating brutality emanating from the hockey mask of Jason Voorhees, or the disturbing, burned crevices that mold the eerie face of Freddy Krueger. These are the leading acts of the genre, their films helping to rejuvenate and redefine what the mainstream of horror would look like throughout the 1980s and beyond, influencing even more great slashers into the 21st century.

The popularity of all slashers, though, is nothing close to even-handed, and there are dozens in the genre that have been consigned purely to in-the-know cult status, championed by horror nerds and gore fiends as essentials in helping build the genre's ecosystem despite being forgotten by the general public. These go as far back as before the slasher boom was even ignited in earnest, with films that began to construct the familiar structure and tropes that would become entrenched, and those that always lived in the shadows of the big leagues, even if they were of much better quality.

Despite the occasional reputation for sparsity in their substance, digging deeper into the furrows of slasher history reveals a broad range of textures and tonal approaches — a diverse grab bag of modes of filmmaking at its core. These are are the best slasher movies nobody talks about anymore.