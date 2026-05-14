The Boys Season 5 Homages A Supernatural Star Who Didn't Get A Guest Appearance
This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7.
"The Boys" Season 5's fifth episode features a star-studded "Supernatural" reunion, with Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki all playing Supes alongside some big-name Hollywood stars. However, the nods to Eric Kripke's beloved horror series don't stop there, as Episode 7 pays homage to Baby, aka the '67 Chevrolet Impala Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles) ride around in on "Supernatural."
The scene in question occurs during a conversation between Soldier Boy (Ackles) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Ackles' character announces that he's leaving America because he wants nothing to do with his maniacal son. "This was never gonna be a playing catch in the front lawn, fixing up the old Impala bulls**t. You're too weird," Soldier Boy says, angering the aspiring god in the process.
The pair's dramatic exchange marks one of many "Supernatural" Easter eggs on "The Boys," which will no doubt please fans of the Winchester's adventures. Their Impala was like a character in its own right, with Season 11's "Baby" episode even being told from the perspective of the car. What's more, it isn't the first time that this specific vehicle has cropped up on "The Boys."
Eric Kripke can't resist mentioning Impalas on The Boys
The '67 Chevrolet Impala has a blink-and-you-will-miss it cameo in "The Boys" Season 2 finale. After Stormfront (Aya Cash) is exposed as a Nazi sympathizer, an animated video appears on the internet depicting an Impala running someone over, reflecting society's desire to see Stormfront meet her maker.
This is an especially fun Easter egg for "Supernatural" fans, who will remember the time that Dean Winchester — the owner of Baby — kills Adolf Hitler, the biggest Nazi of them all, in Season 12. What's more, Soldier Boy is a parody of Marvel's Captain America — a superhero famed for punching Hitler. It's all connected.
Eric Kripke and Phil Sgriccia, a fellow producer on "The Boys" and "Supernatural," found the aforementioned cartoon on the internet and couldn't resist using it. The pair enjoy adding callbacks to their previous collaborations for the giggles on "The Boys," so maybe we shouldn't read into the Easter eggs too deeply. Still, if an opportunity arises to use on, they will.
This latest Impala reference is arguably more subtle than its predecessor in "The Boys" Season 2. After all, Soldier Boy and Homelander's exchange is a simple conversation, as opposed to a visual hit and run. Be that as it may, it's further proof that the shadow of "Supernatural" still looms large over Kripke's career.
"The Boys" Season 5 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.