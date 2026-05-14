The Boys Season 5 Homages A Supernatural Star Who Didn't Get A Guest Appearance

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7.

"The Boys" Season 5's fifth episode features a star-studded "Supernatural" reunion, with Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Jared Padalecki all playing Supes alongside some big-name Hollywood stars. However, the nods to Eric Kripke's beloved horror series don't stop there, as Episode 7 pays homage to Baby, aka the '67 Chevrolet Impala Sam (Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles) ride around in on "Supernatural."

The scene in question occurs during a conversation between Soldier Boy (Ackles) and Homelander (Antony Starr). Ackles' character announces that he's leaving America because he wants nothing to do with his maniacal son. "This was never gonna be a playing catch in the front lawn, fixing up the old Impala bulls**t. You're too weird," Soldier Boy says, angering the aspiring god in the process.

The pair's dramatic exchange marks one of many "Supernatural" Easter eggs on "The Boys," which will no doubt please fans of the Winchester's adventures. Their Impala was like a character in its own right, with Season 11's "Baby" episode even being told from the perspective of the car. What's more, it isn't the first time that this specific vehicle has cropped up on "The Boys."