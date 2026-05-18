6 Best Netflix TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)

While Netflix is filled with all sorts of reality television dating garbage, there's one series that manages to capture the pursuit of love in the most wholesome and wonderful way, and thats "Love on the Spectrum." The American adaptation of the Australian documentary series of the same name (also available on Netflix) has now surpassed its counterpart from down under with four seasons in total so far. Frankly, I'm glad Netflix has kept the series going, because Season 4 is easily one of the most triumphant we've seen.

Returning subjects like Connor Tomlinson & Georgie Harris, James B. Jones & Shelly Wolfee, and Madison Marilla & Tyler White take new strides in their relationships, even if one of them runs into a seemingly insurmountable hurdle. But even when the "love" part of this series hits a snag, it's wonderful to see the cast learn and grow from their experiences.

Speaking of which, new faces like Logan Pereira and Emma Sue Miller are lovely new additions to the series. Logan might be nervous about dating, but he's also cool and confident, landing some of the best moments in the show. Meanwhile, Emma is so full of life and energy, you can help but smile along with her as she ventures into the dating world.

However, it's the end of Season 4 that will bring the most feelings of joy. Without ruining things, I'll just say something brings much of the cast of "Love on the Spectrum" together, and they share such a wonderful moment that it might just make your heart burst. (Bradford Oman)