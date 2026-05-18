6 Best Netflix TV Shows Of 2026 (So Far)
It would be fair to call Netflix the original home of binge-watching. Though the streaming service gained industry respect and a personal brand by producing its own shows, such as "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black," Netflix was built on a bedrock of licensed TV. For many, the subscription meant an easy way to throw on "The Office" or "Friends" and let the episodes run as a pleasant bit of background noise while working, cleaning, or eating meals.
Then the streaming wars happened, and networks began to claw back their nostalgic sitcoms for their own platforms ("Friends" is on HBO Max now, and "The Office" is on Peacock). Fortunately, Netflix now has a huge stable of original shows that gets bigger every year. Not all of them are winners, but these are the best Netflix shows that debuted (or delivered new seasons) in 2025.
Beef
The first season of Netflix's "Beef" was a dense (and stellar) existential thriller, but Season 2 switches gears to mount a critique of capitalist greed. The shift in tone doesn't feel jarring at all, as the latest season of "Beef" cooks its central conflict between couples Joshua (Oscar Isaac)/Lindsay (Carey Mulligan) and Ashley (Cailee Spaeny)/Austin (Charles Melton) until it's well-done. This isn't just a conflict of interests; class hierarchy and social standing become key motivators in this convoluted game of lies and betrayal. Evoking themes that've shaped genre films like "Parasite" and "No Other Choice," "Beef" takes it a step further and illustrates the fragility of human relationships in a hyper-capitalist society.
The four performances at the center of "Beef" season 2 do most of the heavy lifting here, but the meandering nature of the show doesn't make it less enjoyable. Although Season 1 felt more nuanced and mature in the handling of its core dynamic, the new season expertly balances humor and pathos in a deliberately messy tale. It's also quick to reveal the real antagonist of the story: A corrupt billionaire who uses people's desire for social validation and mobility to amass an offensive amount of wealth. Nobody seems to have the courage to stand up for what's right, and "Beef" dissects the shameful flaws that govern our everyday decisions in the face of capitalistic self-interest. (Debopriyaa Dutta)
How To Get To Heaven From Belfast
Irish sitcom "Derry Girls" became an international classic thanks to Netflix, so it's no surprise series creator Lisa McGee reteamed with the streaming service. Her new series, "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast," sees her spread her storytelling wings further even in a familiar environment.
Three middle-aged friends, Saoirse (Roisin Gallagher), Robyn (Sinéad Keenan), and Dara (Caoilfhionn Dunne) reunite after the fourth member of their old friend group, Greta (Natasha O'Keeffe), dies. Each of the main trio is hilarious in their own way and is played pitch perfectly: Dara's anxiousness, Robyn's short fuse, and Saoirse's befuddled attempts to be the leader. It sometimes feels like watching the Derry Girls all grown up.
Between the premise and McGee's past work, I expected "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast" to be a morbid buddy comedy. It is, but there's a lot more. It turns out the friends are all hiding a dark secret and Greta's death is not as simple as it appears. The humor is right out of "Derry Girls," but the show is also a thriller with very real violence and life or death stakes. The title sequence, filled with unsettling music and creepy symbolism, sets the mood.
If you're expecting "Derry Girls," be aware that "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast" feels just as much like Ireland's answer to "Yellowjackets" or a great Tana French mystery novel. That it balances these tones together is the highest compliment. (Devin Meenan)
Louis Theroux Inside the Manosphere
In an age where everything seems to have gone wrong and an AI garbage future looms, Louis Theroux is truly a comforting presence — an emissary from a more sane time before things went off a cliff. Anyone who grew up in the United Kingdom will know Louis for his indispensable series of documentaries covering everything from neo-Nazism to Scientology. The man easily punctures any mystique such ideologies might have built up with his disarming, down-to-earth charm and deceptively gentle approach, and in 2026 he turned those formidable weapons on the so-called "Manosphere."
Anyone who saw the chilling limited Netflix series "Adolescence" or who has spent any significant amount of time online will likely be familiar with the term "manosphere." It basically refers to a cabal of online grifters and often outright criminals who play on the insecurities of young men to enrich themselves. We're talking the Andrew Tates of the world, here. Theroux is the perfect antidote to their noxious ideology of misogyny and egoism, and predictably deflates his subjects' collective sense of self-importance with ease in a documentary that couldn't have been better-timed. These charlatans are capturing the attention of young men the world over and Theroux's investigation should be made mandatory viewing for anyone at least slightly concerned future generations and the direction of our culture. (Joe Roberts)
Love on the Spectrum
While Netflix is filled with all sorts of reality television dating garbage, there's one series that manages to capture the pursuit of love in the most wholesome and wonderful way, and thats "Love on the Spectrum." The American adaptation of the Australian documentary series of the same name (also available on Netflix) has now surpassed its counterpart from down under with four seasons in total so far. Frankly, I'm glad Netflix has kept the series going, because Season 4 is easily one of the most triumphant we've seen.
Returning subjects like Connor Tomlinson & Georgie Harris, James B. Jones & Shelly Wolfee, and Madison Marilla & Tyler White take new strides in their relationships, even if one of them runs into a seemingly insurmountable hurdle. But even when the "love" part of this series hits a snag, it's wonderful to see the cast learn and grow from their experiences.
Speaking of which, new faces like Logan Pereira and Emma Sue Miller are lovely new additions to the series. Logan might be nervous about dating, but he's also cool and confident, landing some of the best moments in the show. Meanwhile, Emma is so full of life and energy, you can help but smile along with her as she ventures into the dating world.
However, it's the end of Season 4 that will bring the most feelings of joy. Without ruining things, I'll just say something brings much of the cast of "Love on the Spectrum" together, and they share such a wonderful moment that it might just make your heart burst. (Bradford Oman)
One Piece
The first season of Netflix's "One Piece" adaptation miraculously managed to bring Eiichiro Oda's vast and weird manga world to live-action, and Season 2 ups the ante in every way. It fixes the pacing issues of the previous season, doubles down on the character interactions that make this show special, and brings in even more bizarre creatures and characters. Indeed, this season is bigger in general, featuring more locations and more fantastical characters with weird powers (like an otter wearing pajamas riding a vulture with a machine gun, or David Dastmalchian playing a guy that turns people into wax). It's a testament to the cast and crew that even the weirdest-looking characters look like they fit in this world — yes, even the guy whose hairstyle looks like a clothes hanger.
Most impressive, however, is how "One Piece" manages to find small ways to improve upon the nearly 30-year-old manga and its 25-year-old anime adaptation. Whether that's rearranging events to provide context ahead of time, making small changes that increase the emotion of a scene, or adding completely original scenes and subplots that add to the character development (Zoro's visions of Mihawk, for example). This is more than just a translation of the manga. This is a work that's clearly made by people prepared to justify the existence of their adaptation by doing more than just copying the past. So far, it's been a treat to watch. (Rafael Motamayor)
Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen
It's a story as old as time. A soon-to-be-married couple have wedding jitters. The groom's in-laws are into taxidermy and own a creepy retreat in the countryside. A curse looms over the couple that spells doom if they aren't soulmates. We've all been there, but "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" turns the concept into a compelling horror mystery.
Created by Haley Z. Boston, "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" is a quintessential Netflix horror series. It's a slow-burn affair that hangs out in the same wheelhouse as Mike Flanagan's horror series. If you like shows like Flanagan's "Midnight Mass" and "The Fall of the House of Usher," you'll have a great time.
"Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" also lives up to its title. There is a constant feeling of dread in the air, and protagonist Rachel (Camila Morrone) knows that happily ever after probably isn't going to be the final outcome. Don't watch this if you're getting married in the foreseeable future, as it might make you want to cancel the big day. But if you want a freaky good time, add Boston's miniseries to your queue. (Kieran Fisher)