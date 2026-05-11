How To Watch The Hobbit Movies At Home

Where to stream and rent: HBO Max (direct subscription and through Prime Video) and Amazon Prime (to rent).

Trilogy includes:

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (Extended Edition)

"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (Extended Edition)

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (Extended Edition)

If you're a Tolkien superfan who just can't get enough of the Middle-earth experience, you may want to opt for the extended editions for all three films. (Heads up: the runtimes for the extended editions of "The Hobbit" trilogy tack 51 more minutes of viewing time onto the total experience.)

Here's where things get sticky. As of this writing, you can get "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" extended editions by signing up for HBO Max. However, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (Extended Edition) isn't available to stream anywhere at the moment. Instead, you'll need to buy it straight up on Prime Video.

Why can't you get all three extended versions in one place? Ask the streaming gods. Of course, you can always mix and match. Stream the first theatrical version and then the extended versions of the other two. Then, watch this list for updates to see when "Unexpected Journey" pops up on a streaming provider again.