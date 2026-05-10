Alfie Allen's Creepy Paramount+ Psychological Thriller Is One Of 2026's Best Shows
Brutal, unexpected deaths are embedded in the chaotic world of "Game of Thrones." Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy might elicit complicated feelings, but he died a heroic death that makes his redemption feel earned. Allen's "Game of Thrones" stint might be his most high-profile performance (also his best, as he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2019), but the actor has appeared in several popular films since then. You might remember Allen as a part of the ensemble cast in Shane Black's "The Predator" and the petulant mobster Iosef in the first "John Wick" film. Allen's most recent offering is "Girl Taken," the Paramount+ series that is based on Hollie Overton's gripping novel, "Baby Doll." And it has everything you can ask for from the psychological thriller genre.
As the title denotes, "Girl Taken" is about a disappearance. Stories of a similar vein have already explored this dreary subject matter with varying levels of success. The most promising example is the British anthology drama "The Missing," a standout thriller that makes its twisty premise utterly believable. "Girl Taken" takes cues from this genre classic by avoiding a predictable procedural structure that leads us on a wild goose chase. Instead, the focus shifts to the repercussions that this disappearance has on everyone. Could this horrific event have been prevented? Can a teenage girl ever hope to recover from such a traumatic incident? "Girl Taken" is more preoccupied with the emotional aspect of this heartbreaking equation, which works in favor of such a well-written show.
In "Girl Taken," Allen plays Rick Hansen, a chilling character who haunts the narrative from start to finish. Allen takes this opportunity to belt out a remarkably visceral performance without indulging in dramatic extremes. What else can you expect from this show?
Girl Taken improves upon the novel with a taut mastery over suspense
Spoilers for "Girl Taken" ahead.
"Girl Taken" opens with the disappearance of 17-year-old Lily (Tallulah Evans), who doesn't return home on her final day of secondary school. Before this tragedy occurs, Lily's twin sister Abby (Delphi Evans) shares her university acceptance letter with her English teacher, Mr. Hansen (Allen), who encourages her to pursue her ambitions. The twins have a disagreement right before Lily is abducted, and Abby doesn't flag the disappearance until the next day. Once the news breaks, suspicion looms over every person connected to Lily, including her boyfriend Wes (Levi Brown).
The pilot episode, however, doesn't waste any time weaving convoluted mysteries or throwing narrative curveballs at us. We know that Mr. Hansen is the perpetrator from the get-go and that he will go to any lengths to inflict harm on a vulnerable child just because he can. Now, Overton's "Baby Doll" is an excellent book to begin with, but the Paramount+ show goes to great lengths to add meatier layers to the characters that inhabit this world. Everyone around Lily, including her mother and her twin sister, is granted appropriate complexity in this six-episode thriller.
Men like Hansen masquerade as protective authority figures to prey on children, which makes the "why" immaterial. It's imperative to focus on the morally reprehensible nature of the act itself and what must be done to protect children like Lily. "Girl Taken" delves into these aspects in the latter half of its episodes by shining a light on an inept justice system. There's hope somewhere amid the guilt and anguish, which makes all the difference in the end.
"Girl Taken" is streaming on Paramount+.