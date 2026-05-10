Alfie Allen's Creepy Paramount+ Psychological Thriller Is One Of 2026's Best Shows

Brutal, unexpected deaths are embedded in the chaotic world of "Game of Thrones." Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy might elicit complicated feelings, but he died a heroic death that makes his redemption feel earned. Allen's "Game of Thrones" stint might be his most high-profile performance (also his best, as he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 2019), but the actor has appeared in several popular films since then. You might remember Allen as a part of the ensemble cast in Shane Black's "The Predator" and the petulant mobster Iosef in the first "John Wick" film. Allen's most recent offering is "Girl Taken," the Paramount+ series that is based on Hollie Overton's gripping novel, "Baby Doll." And it has everything you can ask for from the psychological thriller genre.

As the title denotes, "Girl Taken" is about a disappearance. Stories of a similar vein have already explored this dreary subject matter with varying levels of success. The most promising example is the British anthology drama "The Missing," a standout thriller that makes its twisty premise utterly believable. "Girl Taken" takes cues from this genre classic by avoiding a predictable procedural structure that leads us on a wild goose chase. Instead, the focus shifts to the repercussions that this disappearance has on everyone. Could this horrific event have been prevented? Can a teenage girl ever hope to recover from such a traumatic incident? "Girl Taken" is more preoccupied with the emotional aspect of this heartbreaking equation, which works in favor of such a well-written show.

In "Girl Taken," Allen plays Rick Hansen, a chilling character who haunts the narrative from start to finish. Allen takes this opportunity to belt out a remarkably visceral performance without indulging in dramatic extremes. What else can you expect from this show?