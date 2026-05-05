The Most Controversial Oscars Best Picture Winner In Years Is A Streaming Hit On Netflix

When Peter Farrelly's 2018 drama "Green Book" won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, it was considered something of a scandal. It told the story of real-life pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and his friendship with his rough-hewn driver, a hungry mook nicknamed Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen). The film is set in 1962, and follows Shirley on a musical tour through the very, very racist Deep South, with Tony acting as his chauffeur. The Green Book of the title refers to the real-life travel guide "The Negro Motorist Green Book," a guide for Black travelers to avoid the most dangerously racist parts of the South.

The movie "Green Book," while about racism, is presented as a feel-good drama about how racism would evaporate if people just learned to be friends. It banks on stereotypes, and there is an insulting scene wherein Tony explains to Shirley that, in being a refined musician, he has become alienated from his own Black culture. Tony is the one to "white-splain" to Shirley that Black people love fried chicken. The film seems to say that Tony's casual, unexamined bigotry is bad, but it's just as bad as Shirley's own snotty sophistry.

It was seen as a grave artistic injustice that "Green Book," made by a white filmmaker, should be getting so much acclaim in the same year that saw more salient, intriguing, and much better movies coming from Black filmmakers. 2018 was also the year of Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman," Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther," and Boots Riley's "Sorry to Bother You."

But "Green Book" was a huge hit, making $321.8 million on its $23 million budget. It's currently one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Even if it flattened racism into bland, crowd-pleasing tropes, many crowds seem pleased.