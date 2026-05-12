Jack Nicholson Co-Wrote This Freaky '60s Cult Musical Movie

For my money, the Monkees will always be way more interesting than the Beatles. Rock historians know the Monkees' origin story well: the band was assembled by Bob Rafelson through auditions rather than coming together organically. Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Peter Tork were assembled to record albums together and to star in a TV series in which they played slapstick versions of themselves. "The Monkees" TV show was clearly a knockoff of the recent hit film "A Hard Day's Night," only the Monkees were often depicted as up-and-comers, rather than worldwide stars.

The Monkees often faced fan criticism for being pre-fabricated, and were referred to as "The Pre-Fab Four" by the Daily Mirror, employing a riff on the Beatles' "Fab Four" nickname. The Mirror said they were a "disgrace to the pop world." Ouch. The Monkees could indeed play their own instruments, but didn't always on their records, leading to misconceptions about their talent. Nesmith has gone on record about how the band's music was recorded without them, and how he and his bandmates had to fight to play their own instruments and write their own songs. The Monkees do not play their instruments on many of their own earlier songs, but did for recordings after 1967.

Their bad reputations eventually began to irk the Monkees, and they would try to break out in many ways. By 1968, they had had enough and agreed to make a movie, "Head," that would deliberately fly in the face of their kid-friendly TV series. "Head" was directed by Bob Rafelson ("Five Easy Pieces") and co-written by Rafelson and, of all people, Jack Nicholson.