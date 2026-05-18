Why The Twilight Zone's Most Depressing Episode Still Divides Fans

When it comes to the most essential episodes of "The Twilight Zone," "Time Enough at Last" is the gold standard for many fans. You know, the one about Henry Bemis (Burgess Meredith), a bookworm who just wants to read, only for his glasses to break when he finally gets some alone time following an H-bomb attack? But does it deserve all that praise?

Some people think this particular "Twilight Zone" episode has one of the saddest endings in TV history, but that sentiment applies to folks who sympathize with Henry. Conversely, his naysayers argue that he's selfish and gets what he deserves for choosing literature over his wife. Here's what one fan wrote on Reddit:

"This woman is trying her hardest to save their marriage, and this a**hole does not care. She clearly has put up with this for years and is fed up. [...] This d**k got what he deserved."

Elsewhere, some viewers feel that "Time Enough at Last" doesn't make a lot of sense. "Twilight Zone" episodes usually have a clear moral message, whereas this one is seemingly about about a decent guy being punished for no reason. As another Reddit user wrote:

"It's regarded as a pioneer of the post-apocalyptic genre and an episode with a stunning, never to be expected twist. But what I don't like about it is that it doesn't make any sense, and nobody seems to get that."

Of course, the counter-argument is that Henry suffers rotten luck. Life often punishes good people, and that's the point the episode tries to make. The debates don't stop there, either, as people are divided over this episode for different reasons. Let's dig into more of them.