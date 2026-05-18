Why The Twilight Zone's Most Depressing Episode Still Divides Fans
When it comes to the most essential episodes of "The Twilight Zone," "Time Enough at Last" is the gold standard for many fans. You know, the one about Henry Bemis (Burgess Meredith), a bookworm who just wants to read, only for his glasses to break when he finally gets some alone time following an H-bomb attack? But does it deserve all that praise?
Some people think this particular "Twilight Zone" episode has one of the saddest endings in TV history, but that sentiment applies to folks who sympathize with Henry. Conversely, his naysayers argue that he's selfish and gets what he deserves for choosing literature over his wife. Here's what one fan wrote on Reddit:
"This woman is trying her hardest to save their marriage, and this a**hole does not care. She clearly has put up with this for years and is fed up. [...] This d**k got what he deserved."
Elsewhere, some viewers feel that "Time Enough at Last" doesn't make a lot of sense. "Twilight Zone" episodes usually have a clear moral message, whereas this one is seemingly about about a decent guy being punished for no reason. As another Reddit user wrote:
"It's regarded as a pioneer of the post-apocalyptic genre and an episode with a stunning, never to be expected twist. But what I don't like about it is that it doesn't make any sense, and nobody seems to get that."
Of course, the counter-argument is that Henry suffers rotten luck. Life often punishes good people, and that's the point the episode tries to make. The debates don't stop there, either, as people are divided over this episode for different reasons. Let's dig into more of them.
Does The Twilight Zone's Time Enough at Last episode make sense?
Whenever something becomes popular enough, people inevitably accuse the thing of being overrated. That's certainly the case with "Time Enough at Last," which is easily one of the most well-known episodes of "The Twilight Zone." Heck, its ending has been parodied by everything from "Family Guy" to "The Simpsons," so some fans are probably tired of seeing it referenced at this point. There are also so many other great "Twilight Zone" episodes to choose from, and "Time Enough at Last" doesn't top everyone's list.
What's more, some folks have an issue with its sad ending. Henry's glasses breaking is upsetting, for sure (especially for those of us who love books and can't be bothered with people), but is it the end of the world? (Technically, it is after the nuclear blast, but there's surely a solution here). Check out what this Redditor had to say on the matter:
"Great show in general, but I always thought this episode raised too many obvious questions to be effective. It treats the broken glasses as an unfixable tragedy, but couldn't he just walk to an optometrist shop and steal some, or take a pair from someone's house?"
Regardless of one's views on the episode, one thing is certain: "The Twilight Zone" remains one of the best sci-fi shows of all time. The fact that we're still debating an episode that originally aired in 1959 proves just how everlasting Rod Serling's series is.