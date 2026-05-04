Megan Fox's Cult Classic Horror Movie Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

If you haven't seen "Jennifer's Body," the delightfully dark 2009 teen horror movie directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, now's the time to check out what might just be Megan Fox's magnum opus. You won't be alone, either; it's been in the top 10 on the Netflix charts since it was added to the streamer on May 1.

Fox, who once told Women's Wear Daily that Jennifer is "such a good representation of who I am in general," might play the titular role of Jennifer, but Amanda Seyfried's Anita "Needy" Lesnicki is arguably the film's lead. Together, they're absolutely outstanding as two best friends who go to an indie rock concert at a local bar, only to flee as the bar burns to the ground in a freak accident; when Jennifer decides to go to a second location with the band and Needy goes home, something devastating happens that turns Jennifer into a succubus.

From that point on, Jennifer, given unnatural strength and strange abilities, is able to feed on unsuspecting men and gain strength from devouring them. Needy notices her friend is acting a bit strange, but doesn't figure out precisely what's going on until Jennifer decides to seduce and attack Needy's boyfriend, Chip Dove (Johnny Simmons). After a showdown between Jennifer and Needy, Needy ends up gaining powers of her own ... and what she does with them could set up this cult classic's proposed sequel.

"Jennifer's Body" is brash, bold, funny, gory, campy, queer, and a whole lot of fun ... but when it was first released in 2009, it didn't get the appreciation it deserved. Now, it's been re-evaluated as a modern horror-comedy classic, is apparently getting a long-awaited sequel, and is a beloved entry in both Fox and Seyfried's filmography. So why does Cody think it flopped at first?