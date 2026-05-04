Megan Fox's Cult Classic Horror Movie Is Finding New Fans On Netflix
If you haven't seen "Jennifer's Body," the delightfully dark 2009 teen horror movie directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, now's the time to check out what might just be Megan Fox's magnum opus. You won't be alone, either; it's been in the top 10 on the Netflix charts since it was added to the streamer on May 1.
Fox, who once told Women's Wear Daily that Jennifer is "such a good representation of who I am in general," might play the titular role of Jennifer, but Amanda Seyfried's Anita "Needy" Lesnicki is arguably the film's lead. Together, they're absolutely outstanding as two best friends who go to an indie rock concert at a local bar, only to flee as the bar burns to the ground in a freak accident; when Jennifer decides to go to a second location with the band and Needy goes home, something devastating happens that turns Jennifer into a succubus.
From that point on, Jennifer, given unnatural strength and strange abilities, is able to feed on unsuspecting men and gain strength from devouring them. Needy notices her friend is acting a bit strange, but doesn't figure out precisely what's going on until Jennifer decides to seduce and attack Needy's boyfriend, Chip Dove (Johnny Simmons). After a showdown between Jennifer and Needy, Needy ends up gaining powers of her own ... and what she does with them could set up this cult classic's proposed sequel.
"Jennifer's Body" is brash, bold, funny, gory, campy, queer, and a whole lot of fun ... but when it was first released in 2009, it didn't get the appreciation it deserved. Now, it's been re-evaluated as a modern horror-comedy classic, is apparently getting a long-awaited sequel, and is a beloved entry in both Fox and Seyfried's filmography. So why does Cody think it flopped at first?
Diablo Cody thinks she knows why Jennifer's Body flopped when it first came out
So what did go wrong with "Jennifer's Body," especially after Diablo Cody won an Academy Award for her 2007 screenplay for "Juno"? In a 2018 discussion with culture writer Emily St. James for Vox, Cody said that she could just feel, in her bones, that "Jennifer's Body" might meet more resistance than her previous projects. "Once we actually started shooting it and particularly once we started cutting it, I was, like, 'Oh, I love this movie, but this is specific,' I knew ahead of the reviews and everything that this was not going to be a movie that endeared itself to a mass audience in the way that 'Juno' had," she said. "It is hard to be objective. But I remember seeing a cut, and I just knew."
This made things understandably tough for Cody. As she told St. James, "It was a challenging time, but at the same time, there's nothing I would change about the movie, and I have zero regrets about the experience, so I don't know what else I could say." She also did admit, however, that she felt like the studio marketed the film poorly.
"Also — and I know it's so cheap to blame things on external sh** — but the movie was marketed all wrong," Cody said, saying she prefers not to start arguments but tried to stand her ground with the studio. "They said, 'We want to market this movie to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to go see it,'" she recalled. "And I was, like, 'No! This movie is for girls [too]!' That audience, they did not attempt to reach." Now that we might get a "Jennifer's Body" sequel, hopefully it's marketed right.
Jennifer's Body is supposedly getting a sequel, which is great news
We've been hearing rumblings and rumors about a "Jennifer's Body" sequel for years now, and when Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody (who plays that aforementioned indie band's scheming lead singer, Nikolai Wolf) caught up during Variety's Actors on Actors series in June 2025, they discussed it. In fact, Seyfried asked Brody if he'd be joining even though Nikolai canonically dies in the first one; when Brody pointed that out, Seyfried revealed that she'll only do a sequel to "Jennifer's Body" under one condition. "So did Megan Fox, and I'm not doing it without her," Seyfried said, noting that death might not necessarily be permanent in this universe.
Elsewhere, director Karyn Kusama, who worked on projects like "Yellowjackets" and "Billions" after "Jennifer's Body," said work on the sequel is underway. "I can say that the rumors are true. That's something we're working on," Kusama said exclusively to SyFy while promoting her project "The Terror: Devil in Silver" in April 2026. "I'm really, really hopeful that it happens, because it's actually going to be reinvented in a really, really cool and interesting way. I'm excited."
We should all be excited about a potential sequel to this wonderfully demented horror movie, and if you haven't watched "Jennifer's Body," what are you waiting for? Queue it up on Netflix right now!