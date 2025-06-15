Amanda Seyfried Has One Condition For A Jennifer's Body Sequel

Anyone with an iota of sense knows that "Jennifer's Body," the 2009 film written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama which stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, absolutely rules. Even though the movie flopped when it came out for a variety of (in my opinion, frivolous and stupid) reasons, it's finally getting the re-evaluation it so richly deserves, and even a potential sequel. During an episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series that pairs up Seyfried and Adam Brody — who played a small yet pivotal role in "Jennifer's Body" — talked about the sequel, at which point Seyfried said she has one huge and very understandable condition for her return.

"This was written out for me to say, I'm going to be honest — but you played a villainous pop star in 'Jennifer's Body,'" Seyfried said at the start of the interview, referencing Brody's role as Nikolai Wolf, the lead singer of the fictional indie band Low Shoulder that best friends Jennifer Check (Fox) and Anita "Needy" Lesnicki (Seyfried) go see in the film. Seyfried then asked Brody if he remembered the lyrics to the fictional song "Through the Trees," and though the two changed the subject for a while, they circled back to "Jennifer's Body" before long.

"Everything about that was fun," Seyfried said of "Jennifer's Body." Later in the interview, the two read lines from this cult classic (including "What's up, Vagisil?") Partway through the section that's presented as a celebration of writer Diablo Cody's "poetry," Seyfried simply says, "We're making another one."

"I heard that," Brody responds before Seyfried asks if he'll appear in the sequel. "I certainly wasn't contacted," Brody says. "I died, so..." (Long story, but basically, Jennifer becomes a succubus, is defeated by Needy but bites her in the process, and Needy ultimately kills Nikolai and the rest of Low Shoulder.)

"You did die! But so did Megan!" Seyfried then exclaims. "And I'm not doing it without her," she clarified.