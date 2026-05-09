Andy Weir Thinks These Sci-Fi Flops Almost Stopped The Martian Movie From Getting Made

Audiences hate Mars, it seems.

Back in 1996, Tim Burton's chaotic sci-fi/comedy "Mars Attacks!" was panned by critics and didn't do very well at the box office, making only about $101 million on a $100 million budget.

In 2000, there was a one-two punch of Martian flops in the form of Anthony Hoffman's "Red Planet" and Brian De Palma's "Mission to Mars." Both of those films were giant productions, and each one took place partially on the fourth rock from the sun. The former was a noticeable bomb, making a mere $33.5 million on an $80 million budget. The latter, based on a ride at Disneyland, made $111 million on a $100 million budget. Hollywood took three sizeable gambles on the planet Mars, and audiences stayed away.

Of course, who could forget the infamous stinkers "Mars Needs Moms" and "John Carter" from 2011 and 2012, respectively? Both films were also set mostly on Mars, and they are among the biggest bombs in Disney history. According to a retrospective in the Wrap, "John Carter" was originally going to be called "John Carter of Mars," but Disney changed the title after so many of their Mars movies tanked. It didn't help.

In an interview with Lightspeed Magazine, author Andy Weir, writer of the hit novel "The Martian," expressed some understandable trepidation. His novel was adapted by Ridley Scott into a feature film in 2015, also titled "The Martian." Eek. Weir was well aware of the Hollywood taboo surrounding Mars movies, and he recalled his fear that "The Martian" might not be made because of the planet Mars' bad B.O. track record. Luckily, "The Martian" bucked the trend. It made $630 million at the box office and was nominated for seven Oscars.