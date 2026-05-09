Nicolas Cage's Underseen 2002 War Movie Was Directed By A Living Action Legend

John Woo just wasn't made for Hollywood, but that didn't stop him from directing some magnificent Hollywood movies. The Hong Kong filmmaker maestro, who redefined action cinema with such classics as "The Killer," "Bullet in the Head," and "Hard Boiled," played fast and loose and bloody — too bloody for American studios' tastes.

Hollywood doesn't always think these things through. On one hand, studios are desperate to make a box office killing by importing international talent with dazzlingly original sensibilities. Then they get these artists stateside and homogenize the heck out of their work, so much so that they might as well have hired a hack to do the job the shopworn American way.

Woo's transition was an interesting case because his action aesthetic is heavily informed by the entirety of American cinema. The man adores Hollywood. Obviously, he's clearly inspired by Westerns and gangster flicks, but he composes his gunfights with a light-fantastic èlan that's closer to Fred Astaire than Sam Peckinpah. Though he could do Peckinpah's elegiac bloodshed, too.

Hollywood wanted Woo, but they didn't want Woo to be too Woo. They wanted to water down his violence while getting him to make the studios' constellation of stars to look as cool as Chow Yun-fat and Tony Leung Chiu-wai. They got the sartorial style and boldly heroic poses every time out, but only twice did the studios allow him to orchestrate a cathartic bloodbath on his own terms.

While I enjoyed the director's first two Hollywood movies ("Hard Target" and "Broken Arrow"), we didn't get the true Woo until he unleashed the bizarro "Face/Off." Had Woo finally figured out Hollywood? He gave it another go by re-teaming with "Face/Off" star Nicolas Cage for the ambitious World War II action epic "Windtalkers." But this time, he rolled snake eyes.