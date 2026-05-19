The Battlestar Galactica Character You Didn't Know Was Played By A Chimpanzee

In the original "Battlestar Galactica" TV series, the young Boxey (Noah Hathaway, also from "The NeverEnding Story") had a pet canine named Muffit. Although played by an ordinary Earth dog, Muffit was said to be a daggit, which is an alien creature that just happens to look exactly like a dog. Sadly, Muffit is killed in a Cylon attack in the show's pilot episode, "Saga of a Star World" (September 17, 1978). Boxey grows despondent over Muffit's death, and refuses to eat. To assuage his mourning, a character named Dr. Wilker (John Dullaghan) constructs a half-furry robotic clone of Muffit, called Muffit II.

Muffit II was a very odd-looking creature, and wouldn't fool any child into thinking it was a dog. It had big round bubble-like eyes, electronic pivoting ears, and a thick fur coat that was interrupted by large metal bands around its body. It looked like a Teddy Ruxpin that had been left in a sump for several weeks. It was also uncanny the way Muffit II moved, like it was a living animal.

As it so happens, Muffit II was a living animal. The robot dog was played by a living three-year-old chimpanzee named Evolution, aka Evie, outfitted in a special, full-body costume. John Dykstra, incidentally, designed the chimp's costume, and it was up for auction about 20 years ago, and a lot of the character's details were revealed in the booklet. Whenever Muffit II was still on camera, the showrunners would stuff it with an articulated chimp double. All the live scenes starred Evie. Some lucky fan must have bought it.

The actors from the original "Battlestar Galactica" talked about working with Evie in a special behind-the-scenes video included on the show's DVDs, and it seems she was a demanding performer.