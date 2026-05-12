One Of Star Trek: Voyager's Best Holodeck Stories Was Pitched By The Show's Captain

In the 1997 "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Scorpion," audiences were introduced to the notion that Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) liked to visit the holodeck and have conversations with a recreation of Leonardo da Vinci (John Rhys-Davies). She was fascinated by the inventor's mind, and fancied the idea of becoming his apprentice. Even though da Vinci had died in 1519 and Janeway lived in the year 2374, she still felt there was something to be learned. Sadly, the action of the episode would require Janeway to drop her fantasy for the time being.

It was picked up again, however, in the episode "Concerning Flight" when an alien stole the mobile holographic emitter belonging to the Doctor and reprogrammed it to manifest Leonardo da Vinci on a nearby alien planet. The bulk of "Concerning Flight" saw Janeway on said alien world, wandering around with a Leonardo who thought he was exploring the New World. Da Vinci used his centuries-old topographical skills to help Janeway locate some stolen technology.

It just so happens that the idea of including Leonardo da Vinci on "Star Trek: Voyager" was Mulgrew's. Trekkies can tell you that Starfleet officers, ordinarily staid and well-mannered individuals, can indulge in specific holodeck fantasies in their off-hours. Data (Brent Spiner) liked to play poker with Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Stephen Hawking, while Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) liked to play-act as a 1930s hard-boiled detective named Dixon Hill.

Mulgrew revealed in a recent "Star Trek" convention appearance (transcribed by TrekMovie) that she wanted a similar holodeck fantasy for Captain Janeway, and that hers should be intellectually aligned with her curious and cerebral character. Mulgrew was thrilled when the "Voyager" showrunners listened to her and included da Vinci on the series.