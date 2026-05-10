James Cameron Threatened To Quit Aliens Over Sigourney Weaver's Contract

Many fans of the "Alien" movies will tell you that James Cameron's shoot-'em-up "Aliens" is the best one. Ridley Scott's 1979 original was a horror movie about ill-prepared miners having to evade the murderous impulses of a human-sized cockroach-like space monster that had infiltrated their ship. Cameron's 1986 sequel, meanwhile, pivoted genres, becoming an action picture about marines who infiltrated a human colony infested with hundreds of the same creatures.

Those (like me) who prefer horror movies to action movies, and felt that the Alien Queen was a mark of the franchise's downturn, might be upset by the pivot, but Cameron's rock-n-roll approach to "Alien" was a giant success; "Aliens" made over $183 million on an $18.5 million budget. It also turned the series' lead character, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) from a resolute survivor into an action heroine. "Aliens" ended with Ripley fighting the dragon-sized xenomorph queen while wearing an outsized mechanical loading suit. It's not scary, but many would say that it's cool.

In a video interview with GQ from 2022, Cameron talked about the inception and execution of "Aliens," and recalled having to make a bluff with 20th Century Fox over the casting of Weaver. It seems that the studio lied to Cameron about Weaver's contract, saying to Cameron that she had an option in her "Alien" contract to appear in a sequel. She didn't, however. It's hard to say why, but Fox intentionally misled Cameron, perhaps intending to trap him into making "Aliens," with or without Weaver. Cameron wanted Weaver at the center of his movie, however, and threatened to quit the gig and/or rewrite the movie if Fox didn't get Weaver back on board ASAP.

Cameron confessed that it was a bluff.