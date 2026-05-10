Bruce Willis Played A Zombie-Killing Villain In This Wonderfully Gory 2007 Horror Movie

Robert Rodriguez's sci-fi/horror flick "Planet Terror" was released as a portion of the 2007 two-for-one movie "Grindhouse." The idea behind "Grindhouse" was to recreate the experience of going to a rundown grindhouse movie theater in the late 1970s and catching a random double feature of salacious B-movies. The A-feature was "Planet Terror," and the B-feature was Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof." The two movies were preceded by a preview for a fake movie called "Machete," and in between the two features were fake previews for movies called "Werewolf Women of the SS" (directed by Rob Zombie), "Don't" (by Edgar Wright), and "Thanksgiving" (by Eli Roth). In some markets, the two features were followed by a preview for "Hobo with a Shotgun," which was made as part of a fake trailer competition.

To add to the authenticity, both "Planet Terror" and "Death Proof," along with all the fake trailers, were given fake scratches, color errors, and missing reels, all included to make the prints look old and worn. The movies weren't just stylistic throwbacks, but artificial 1970s relics.

For the purposes of this article, we'll focus on "Planet Terror," a gory, slimy zombie thriller with Rose McGowan, Freddy Rodriguez, Josh Brolin, Marley Shelton, Jeff Fahey, and Fergie. Quentin Tarantino has a cameo as a would-be sexual assault enthusiast, and, most surprisingly, Bruce Willis appears as an evil soldier who turns into a pustule monster. Tarantino and Rodriguez had worked together multiple times in the past, of course. They both directed segments in the 1995 anthology film "Four Rooms," and Tarantino wrote and co-starred in Rodriguez's 1996 film "From Dusk Till Dawn." Willis had previously appeared in Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction," and his "Four Rooms" segment, as well as in Rodriguez's 2005 film "Sin City," so his appearance in "Planet Terror" was almost inevitable.