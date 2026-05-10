Steven Spielberg's Favorite Tom Hardy Performance Is Also The Actor's Most Underrated

When you think about Tom Hardy, which performance stands above the rest? Is it the completely jacked and oddly voiced Bane from "The Dark Knight Rises," the biggest hit of his career? Maybe it's the unhinged title character of "Bronson," the film where he exploded onto Hollywood's radar in 2008? (He had been in films before that, including playing a villain opposite Patrick Stewart in "Star Trek: Nemesis," but "Bronson" took things to the next level.) How about the suave Eames in "Inception," the stoic Max in the famously-difficult-to-make "Mad Max: Fury Road," or the splintered Venom/Eddie Brock personas in the "Venom" trilogy?

If you're Steven Spielberg, the answer is none of the above. In a 2018 interview with LADbible Entertainment, the iconoclastic director singled out a very different Hardy performance as his personal favorite.

"I think 'Peaky Blinders' is wonderful. I mean, Tom Hardy, come on! Is he not a great actor? He is incredible in 'Peaky' — I think 'Peaky Blinders' is my favorite Tom Hardy performance."

Hardy has delivered many memorable performances throughout his 25+ year career. He held the frame by himself in the "one guy in a car" movie "Locke," was a key element in the most powerful imagery of Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk," played twins in "Legend," and slowly lost his mind as a syphilitic Al Capone in the unconventional biopic "Capone." But I agree with Steven Spielberg: Despite all of the great work he's done for the big screen, Hardy has never been better than when he played Jewish gangster Alfie Solomons in Steven Knight's TV series "Peaky Blinders."