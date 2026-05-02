Jon Hamm Thinks He Knows What Happened To Don Draper After Mad Men's Finale

After over a decade, "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm has revealed where he thinks his ad man Don Draper ended up after the show's 2015 series finale. His answer? Dead.

To get more specific, Hamm appeared on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," reuniting with his longtime pal to discuss his body of work and his current project, Apple TV's "Your Friends and Neighbors." (More on that in a bit.) "What is the last act of Don's life?" Poehler asked the Emmy-winning star, to which Hamm responded, "Lung cancer."

If you're familiar with "Mad Men," you know this is a particularly dark joke because Betty Draper Francis, Don's first wife and mother of his three children played by January Jones throughout the series, receives a terminal lung cancer diagnosis in the show's second-to-last episode, "The Milk and Honey Route." Thankfully, though, Hamm had a real answer. "I think he goes back," he told Poehler. "He is a successful advertising executive, and I think he finds happiness and peace. I think he connects with his children." (The eldest of those children, Sally Draper, was played by a then-unknown Kiernan Shipka for the entirety of the series, and she recently made waves on the excellent HBO series "Industry.")

As a reminder, the season 7 finale — and series finale — of "Mad Men" finds Don in a desperate state. After lying to, betraying, and disappointing so many people throughout his life, the man seems like he's at the end of his rope. Despite that, in the final moments of "Person to Person," we see Don sitting in the sunshine at an outdoor retreat, and he suddenly smiles; showrunner Matthew Weiner then runs the famous 1971 "Hilltop" Coca-Cola ad, insinuating that Don conceived of the ad during a moment of mindfulness.