The Boys Actor Chace Crawford Starred In A Forgotten Drama Perfect For Landman Fans

If you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" but wish it were a little sillier and campier, great news: "The Boys" star Chace Crawford led a short-lived ABC series called "Blood & Oil" that's a soap-opera version of "Landman." The bad news? It got canceled after one season.

Created by Josh Pate and Rodes Fishburne, "Blood & Oil" was originally set for a 13-episode debut season, but that never came to pass; after it drew low ratings, ABC cut the order to 10 episodes, and a second season never materialized. To be perfectly honest, I'm not here to tell you that this is some sort of travesty and that "Blood & Oil" deserved a seven-season run, but I will say that fans of "Landman" will definitely appreciate this — especially if they've already made their way through the entirety of "Dallas" and its 2012 reboot.

So what is "Blood & Oil," exactly? The series opens with Crawford's Billy LeFever and his wife, Cody (Rebecca Rittenhouse), and their move to North Dakota to capitalize on the state's numerous oil fields. There, they meet oil baron Hap Briggs (Don Johnson) and his wife, Carla (Amber Valletta), who plan to buy a ranch that might contain untapped oil. Also, Oscar nominee Delroy Lindo plays a regular role in this show as the town's local sheriff, Tip Harrison, so if you're making your way through Lindo's considerable filmography, you'll want to include this series. As for Crawford, this small-screen venture flopped, but that's okay; he bookended it with two big successes.