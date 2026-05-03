The Boys Actor Chace Crawford Starred In A Forgotten Drama Perfect For Landman Fans
If you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" but wish it were a little sillier and campier, great news: "The Boys" star Chace Crawford led a short-lived ABC series called "Blood & Oil" that's a soap-opera version of "Landman." The bad news? It got canceled after one season.
Created by Josh Pate and Rodes Fishburne, "Blood & Oil" was originally set for a 13-episode debut season, but that never came to pass; after it drew low ratings, ABC cut the order to 10 episodes, and a second season never materialized. To be perfectly honest, I'm not here to tell you that this is some sort of travesty and that "Blood & Oil" deserved a seven-season run, but I will say that fans of "Landman" will definitely appreciate this — especially if they've already made their way through the entirety of "Dallas" and its 2012 reboot.
So what is "Blood & Oil," exactly? The series opens with Crawford's Billy LeFever and his wife, Cody (Rebecca Rittenhouse), and their move to North Dakota to capitalize on the state's numerous oil fields. There, they meet oil baron Hap Briggs (Don Johnson) and his wife, Carla (Amber Valletta), who plan to buy a ranch that might contain untapped oil. Also, Oscar nominee Delroy Lindo plays a regular role in this show as the town's local sheriff, Tip Harrison, so if you're making your way through Lindo's considerable filmography, you'll want to include this series. As for Crawford, this small-screen venture flopped, but that's okay; he bookended it with two big successes.
Chace Crawford has been a small-screen staple for decades
Way back in 2007, Chace Crawford burst onto our screens thanks to "Gossip Girl," the delightfully campy series based on Cecily von Ziegesar's young adult novel series and brought to The CW by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Is "Gossip Girl" silly, over-the-top, and even stupid? Absolutely. Is it a whole lot of fun? Yes. Alongside Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley, and Leighton Meester — who portray socialite Serena van der Woodsen, bad boy Chuck Bass, outsider Dan Humphrey, and queen bee Blair Waldorf, respectively — Crawford plays the dim-witted but lovable Nate Archibald.
In the beginning of the series, Nate deals with the fallout of his father's arrest on drug charges and financial crimes, and by the end of it, he's a newspaper publishing magnate ... which makes no sense at all, but this show isn't exactly known for making much sense (in a fun way). Contrary to the character he'd later play on "The Boys," Crawford's Nate is sweet, considerate, and a beautiful doofus; in fact, he's such a good-hearted guy that he's canonically the only main character who never sends a gossipy tip to the titular blogger.
These days, Crawford is better known as Kevin Kohler, or The Deep, on Amazon Prime Video's demented superhero series "The Boys" and spin-offs like "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" and "Gen V." The Deep, a man with some fish-like qualities, is basically a goofy riff on Aquaman, and it's apparent that the writers love providing absurd material for this character (in fact, they've admitted it).
You can rent or buy "Blood & Oil" on VOD, but "Gossip Girl" streams on HBO Max and Netflix, and "The Boys" streams on Amazon Prime Video.