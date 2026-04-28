Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer: Apple TV's Comedy Series Returns With A New Football Team
Apple TV's hit comedy sports-drama, "Ted Lasso," is back, with the show's fourth season returning this summer. This is, of course, a huge deal, as the show's explosive popularity helped put Apple's streaming service on the map, having made Primetime Emmy history with a 20-nomination streak in the first season alone. Moreover, there were doubts regarding the fourth season being greenlit right after Season 3 ended with Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) chapter in Richmond coming to a close. With Sudeikis returning to the show along with core series regulars like Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" is officially back on the menu, with a brand new trailer to show for itself.
It's unclear whether Season 4 will be the final installment, but it will undoubtedly head towards exciting directions for our beloved characters. The first three seasons followed the trials and tribulations of our titular coach hired to mentor AFC Richmond, a fictional Premier League soccer team. Ted's brand of leadership — dubbed the Lasso Way — brought about some wild and unexpected results along the way, and it remains to be seen whether this streak continues in the upcoming season. As for what you can expect from Season 4, here's Apple's official description:
"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
Sounds like a fresh challenge for Ted, demanding yet another reason to believe. Check out the trailer for Season 4 above! The new season premieres August 5, 2026.
Ted has a new team in Ted Lasso Season 4
The one-minute teaser doesn't reveal too much about what's to come, but it is infused with the show's characteristic earnestness, which you might've missed. In the teaser, Ted's decision to coach a women's soccer/football team is met with garden-variety misogyny when a fan greets him on the streets of Richmond. "Welcome back, Coach. Too bad you're coaching a bunch of girls ... Ya w***er," the man rudely states, but Ted seems unfazed in the face of such derision.
Although we only get a few glimpses of our new athletes (who seem expectedly busy on the field), Season 4 seems to be tackling the sexism inherent in sports and how female athletes are often underestimated. This presents a markedly different set of challenges for Ted, who will be leading the team alongside Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Tanya Reynolds' character (who is an assistant coach). Apart from Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely have joined this adventure.
Season 4 has a lot to accomplish. While the first two seasons helped us better understand the endlessly optimistic Ted, Season 3 doubled the stakes and challenged him on every front. There are layers to Ted, which have been explored within the ambit of his relationship with Michelle (Andrea Anders), but will the new Season 4 reveal more beyond his sunny disposition? Although Season 3 was nowhere near perfect, it felt like a natural conclusion to Ted's arc and to the colorful characters who inhabit this world. The upcoming season has its work cut out for it in charting a meaningful path forward for Ted. That said, its focus on a female soccer team makes space for intriguing storylines that could make all the difference.