Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer: Apple TV's Comedy Series Returns With A New Football Team

Apple TV's hit comedy sports-drama, "Ted Lasso," is back, with the show's fourth season returning this summer. This is, of course, a huge deal, as the show's explosive popularity helped put Apple's streaming service on the map, having made Primetime Emmy history with a 20-nomination streak in the first season alone. Moreover, there were doubts regarding the fourth season being greenlit right after Season 3 ended with Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) chapter in Richmond coming to a close. With Sudeikis returning to the show along with core series regulars like Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso" is officially back on the menu, with a brand new trailer to show for itself.

It's unclear whether Season 4 will be the final installment, but it will undoubtedly head towards exciting directions for our beloved characters. The first three seasons followed the trials and tribulations of our titular coach hired to mentor AFC Richmond, a fictional Premier League soccer team. Ted's brand of leadership — dubbed the Lasso Way — brought about some wild and unexpected results along the way, and it remains to be seen whether this streak continues in the upcoming season. As for what you can expect from Season 4, here's Apple's official description:

"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

Sounds like a fresh challenge for Ted, demanding yet another reason to believe. Check out the trailer for Season 4 above! The new season premieres August 5, 2026.