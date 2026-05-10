George Takei Once Pitched A Captain Sulu Star Trek Show - With A Young Picard

At the beginning of Nicholas Meyer's 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," it's established that Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) has ascended to the rank of captain, and now commands a starship called the USS Excelsior. It is the first of its class, so Sulu gets to command a rather notable ship. In 1994 and 1995, Simon & Schuster Audio, acknowledging Sulu's new rank, released a trio of audio-only adventures featuring the character on board the Excelsior. George Takei reprised his role, and Trekkies got to hear about what Sulu was up to after the events of "Star Trek VI." The adventures are low-stakes, but they are intriguing, and we learned what kind of commanding officer Sulu was. It should come as no surprise that he had a great deal of integrity. The three adventures were called "Transformations," "Cacophony," and "Envoy." Sadly, there were only ever these three.

The same year as the first of the Simon & Schuster audio books, Paramount released "Star Trek: Generations," the first film based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." "Generations" began with a prologue set on board the Enterprise-B with Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), Commander Scott (James Doohan), and Commander Chekov (Walter Koenig). Sulu was not part of those scenes. The bulk of "Generation" took place 87 years later, however, with the "Next Generation" crew.

The crossover, it seems, inflamed Takei's imagination. In a 1996 issue of Cinefantastique Magazine, Takei talked about his "Star Trek" legacy, and his idea — which he actually pitched — for a Captain Sulu TV series ... with a young Jean-Luc Picard.