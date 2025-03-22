Why Tuvok Was Underutilized On Star Trek: Voyager, According To Tim Russ

While most "Star Trek" shows are ensemble dramas, one can always tell when the series' writers favor one character over another. On "Star Trek: The Next Generation," for instance, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Data (Brent Spiner) received the lion's share of stories, while some of the other characters — Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) especially — got hardly any. The same can be said of "Star Trek: Voyager." The show's writers clearly loved Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), and she became the crux of most "Voyager" plots. The wealth was shared a little bit on "Voyager," though, as characters like Chakotay (Robert Beltran), Neelix (Ethan Phillips), and the Doctor (Robert Picardo) all got their moments to shine.

But when Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) joined the show in its fourth season, she more or less became the star, siphoning much of the writers' attention toward herself. The writers loved Seven so much that they pretty much ceased writing stories for characters like B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson), Harry Kim (Garrett Wang, who was definitely underutilized), and Tuvok (Tim Russ).

Overlooking Tuvok was especially egregious since, as /Film has noted in the past, he is the franchise's best Vulcan. (Apologies to Spock.) Tuvok was a great member of the "Voyager" ensemble and brought a stern sense of seriousness to the show's desperate premise. He served as the security officer on board the Voyager, which seemed to be a great idea; if someone is going to investigate crimes on the ship, you're going to want someone with a logical mind. Sadly, Tuvok rarely had episodes all his own, often supporting the other players through moments of crisis. He was a calming presence on the series. It's a pity he wasn't often the focus.

In a 2020 interview with TrekMovie, Russ mused about why Tuvok was underutilized on "Voyager." In short, he felt that the cast was too large for everyone to share the spotlight equally. He also pointed out that Seven of Nine got a lot of screen time.