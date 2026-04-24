Where Is Michael Jackson's Chimpanzee Bubbles Today?

Antoine Fuqua's new hagiography, "Michael," is an antiseptic, wholly inoffensive film that sands all the edges off of Michael Jackson's life so aggressively that all we're left with is a tiny sphere. The film covers Jackson's life from the early days in the Jackson 5 through the Victory Tour in the late months of 1984. There is then a brief flash-forward to 1988, allowing the movie to end with a climactic performance of "Bad." Jackson was played by Jaafar Jackson, Michael's real-life nephew.

In real life, Jackson was a deeply weird human being, a man who was forced into a perpetual childhood state by an overbearing and abusive father, as well as a combination of early-onset fame and untold, Croesus-level wealth. He notoriously became hooked on increasingly dramatic cosmetic surgeries and collected zoo animals. It's handy that Fuqua's film effectively ends in 1984, because now he doesn't have to deal with Jackson's marriages or the allegations of sexual abuse.

Presented as a sweet peculiarity in the movie is Jackson's acquisition of Bubbles, his pet chimpanzee. Jackson owned exotic animals like a giraffe and a llama, but Bubbles was his most famous animal friend. Bubbles accompanied Jackson to many places where chimps aren't usually allowed. There's a famous story about how Freddie Mercury refused to sing a duet with Michael Jackson because Michael insisted that Bubbles be present in the studio.

Bubbles was born in 1983 and acquired by Jackson sometime thereafter. He's still alive today. In the movie, Bubbles is realized via CGI. As any chimp specialist can tell you, chimpanzees become very aggressive in adulthood as they're naturally violent animals. According to a recent article in Variety, Bubbles is currently living at the Center for Great Apes Sanctuary, a place he has resided for 20 years.