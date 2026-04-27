The Best Quentin Tarantino Movie Never Made Was Cut From His Magnum Opus

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a weekly look at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that came within striking distance of reality, but never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

Quentin Tarantino always has ideas for movies rummaging around in his brain. If you've followed his interviews throughout the years, you'll have noticed that he's teased lots of projects that never got made. These range from his proposed "Star Trek" film to a "Pulp Fiction" spin-off, but those examples barely scratch the surface. On paper, many of these unrealized ideas sound incredible, which brings us to "Killer Crow."

"Killer Crow" began life as a subplot in Tarantino's magnum opus "Inglourious Basterds," which remains the most ambitious film in his entire catalog. However, Tarantino cut the storyline after his World War II epic morphed into a movie from its originally intended form of a miniseries. Still, the director claims he penned enough material to turn "Killer Crow" into a standalone vehicle, and it looked to be in the cards for a minute.

In 2012, Tarantino hinted that he was thinking about making "Killer Crow" sometime after "Django Unchained," and he even shared some enticing details about what fans could expect from it. Ultimately, the project never came to fruition, forcing us to spend the rest of our lives wondering what could have been. With that in mind, let's discuss why "Killer Crow" is one of the most exciting Tarantino projects we'll never get to see.