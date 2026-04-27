Other Star Wars Shows Have Revealed The Fates Of Two Maul Villains
Spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1 and "Tales of the Jedi" to follow.
"Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Episodes 7 and 8 bring in another villain in the form of the Eleventh Brother, an Inquisitor with a unique crow-beaked mask. He's there to join Marrok (A. J. LoCascio)/the First Brother in his efforts to deal with Maul (Sam Witwer) on Janix, with the former Sith lord and his cadre proving a little too much for Marrok to handle alone.
One thing's for certain, though: Maul won't be the one dispatching these two Inquisitors and making them one with the Force. How do we know? Because we've already seen their fates play out on screen in other projects that Lucasfilm President and "Maul — Shadow Lord" creator Dave Filoni developed — specifically, Season 1 of the live-action show "Ahsoka" and "Tales of the Jedi," the first season of the animated "Star Wars Tales" anthology series.
Coincidentally, both of these Inquisitors meet their end at the hands of Ahsoka Tano, no less.
Marrok, the First Brother, is killed by Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka Season 1
Marrok, the First Brother, was first introduced on "Ahsoka," the live-action series that Dave Filoni shepherded to the screen himself. Working for the magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Marrok (Paul Darnell) operates as a dark side wielding mercenary and former Sith Inquisitor on the show, aiding Elsbeth in her mission to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back from his exile to a different galaxy. He's an effective agent, but he finds that he's outmatched on the planet Seatos when he's sent to stop Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). The two of them then engage in a lightsaber duel that ends in Marrok getting killed.
What's remarkable about Marrok, however, is that he later appeared in "Devoted," an episode from "Tales of the Empire" — the second season of "Star Wars Tales" — that takes place shortly after the rise of the Galactic Empire and establishes Marrok as a member of the Inquisitorius (i.e. the order tasked with hunting down surviving Jedi and other light side users by the Empire). That means he maintains his position as an Inquisitor throughout the entirety of the Imperial era and into the New Republic era before Ahsoka cuts him down.
One curious note about his death: When Ahsoka cuts him down, Marrok dissolves into a green mist, a trait heavily associated with the magic of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, whose ranks include Elsbeth. Does that mean Elsbeth raised Marrok from the dead prior to that? If so, is it possible Marrok could be briefly killed in "Maul — Shadow Lord," only to be resurrected by Elsbeth? It seems that we have many more gaps in Marrok's story to fill, despite knowing how it begins and ends.
The Eleventh Brother also meets his doom at Ahsoka's hands in Tales of the Jedi
The Eleventh Brother's final fate has already been documented, and he meets his maker pretty early on in the Imperial era. So, while it's already a given that he will make it through the events of "Maul — Shadow Lord" in one piece (or something like that), he won't have much time left after that.
Thanks to "Tales of the Jedi," we know that the Eleventh Brother is eventually dispatched to a distant agricultural moon to deal with Ahsoka Tano herself. There, Ahsoka hides out after barely surviving the events of Order 66 and tries to live a quiet life, having buried her lightsabers. The Eleventh Brother then tracks her down, burns the farm where she works, and attacks her with his spinning Inquisitor's blade.
With nothing but the Force as her ally, though, Ahsoka is able to dodge his attacks, take his weapon from him, and cut him down with it. Upon reclaiming his sabers, she proceeds to heal their red kyber crystals, turning them white and crafting the lightsabers that she's been shown using ever since the animated series "Star Wars Rebels." As for how both the Eleventh Brother and Marrok survive Maul's wrath before their fateful encounters with Ahsoka? We'll see if "Maul — Shadow Lord" resolves that in its remaining episodes or leaves it to be addressed in Season 2.
The final two episodes of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 4, 2026. Season 2 has been announced, but it has yet to set a concrete premiere date.