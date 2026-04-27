Other Star Wars Shows Have Revealed The Fates Of Two Maul Villains

Marrok, the First Brother, was first introduced on "Ahsoka," the live-action series that Dave Filoni shepherded to the screen himself. Working for the magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Marrok (Paul Darnell) operates as a dark side wielding mercenary and former Sith Inquisitor on the show, aiding Elsbeth in her mission to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back from his exile to a different galaxy. He's an effective agent, but he finds that he's outmatched on the planet Seatos when he's sent to stop Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). The two of them then engage in a lightsaber duel that ends in Marrok getting killed.

What's remarkable about Marrok, however, is that he later appeared in "Devoted," an episode from "Tales of the Empire" — the second season of "Star Wars Tales" — that takes place shortly after the rise of the Galactic Empire and establishes Marrok as a member of the Inquisitorius (i.e. the order tasked with hunting down surviving Jedi and other light side users by the Empire). That means he maintains his position as an Inquisitor throughout the entirety of the Imperial era and into the New Republic era before Ahsoka cuts him down.

One curious note about his death: When Ahsoka cuts him down, Marrok dissolves into a green mist, a trait heavily associated with the magic of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, whose ranks include Elsbeth. Does that mean Elsbeth raised Marrok from the dead prior to that? If so, is it possible Marrok could be briefly killed in "Maul — Shadow Lord," only to be resurrected by Elsbeth? It seems that we have many more gaps in Marrok's story to fill, despite knowing how it begins and ends.