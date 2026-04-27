Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord's Brief Cameo Raises A Big Question
Spoilers to follow for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Episodes 7 and 8.
The latest two episodes of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" feature a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo by Obi-Wan Kenobi. With Maul (Sam Witwer) at his lowest point in the series so far, damaged and crawling through the tunnels of Janix trying to find a safe harbor, he relives the worst moments of his past. Naturally, one of those events is the time that Obi-Wan Kenobi bisected Maul with his master Qui-Gon Jinn's green lightsaber. We hear Obi-Wan Kenobi screaming "No!" and some grunting from his efforts as he swings the laser sword, and that's it.
Ewan McGregor himself is credited for voicing Obi-Wan on "Maul — Shadow Lord." And since it doesn't quite sound like the actor's audio from the relevant sequence in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," that raises a big question.
Ewan McGregor voices Obi-Wan Kenobi in his Maul - Shadow Lord cameo
Obi-Wan is far from the only noteworthy character to make a cameo in the latest episodes of "Maul — Shadow Lord." In addition to Ewan McGregor, Clancy Brown is credited for once again voicing Maul's brother Savage Opress. Meanwhile, Emperor Palpatine and his alter ego Darth Sidious also appear, and we even get a young version of Savage Opress, though they're (curiously) both voiced by Sam Witwer.
What's less clear, however, is whether McGregor actually came to a sound booth and recorded new audio or if "Maul — Shadow Lord" used recycled audio from "The Phantom Menace." In the latter case, this wouldn't be the first time something like this has happened. In the "Star Wars Rebels" episode "A World Between Worlds" (one of the most essential episodes of that animated "Star Wars" series), many snippets of dialogue can be heard from the various live-action "Star Wars" films, with the audio being lifted right from the source.
Witwer recording new dialogue for Palpatine and young Savage makes sense, given he was already in the recording booth to perform all of his lines as Maul. But did Brown and McGregor come in to handle their quick bits as well?
How Obi-Wan Kenobi could return in a future Star Wars animated project
Whether or not Ewan McGregor recorded new lines for "Maul — Shadow Lord" isn't the most exciting thing about this. The most intriguing part is the implication that we could get even more of McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars" animation.
But where would he fit? In a show set during the "Clone Wars" era? Or perhaps one concurrent with the live-action "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, if not something else entirely? Personally, I would love to see an animated show about the wars on Mandalore that Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan were involved in. As you may recall, that's where Obi-Wan first met Satine Kryze, the Duchess of Kalevala and Mandalore ruler, while they were on the run for their lives for most of a year. This was also where Obi-Wan and Satine formed a forbidden romance, resulting in Obi-Wan nearly leaving the Jedi Order.
Even if McGregor isn't willing to come back for something like that, James Arnold Taylor — who voiced Obi-Wan throughout the "Clone Wars" animated series — is still one of the most talented voice actors in the business, and I would love to have him back as the character in a new project.
The final two episodes of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 hit Disney+ on May 4, 2026. A second season has now been confirmed, but it has yet to set a premiere date.