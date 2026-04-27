Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord's Brief Cameo Raises A Big Question

Whether or not Ewan McGregor recorded new lines for "Maul — Shadow Lord" isn't the most exciting thing about this. The most intriguing part is the implication that we could get even more of McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars" animation.

But where would he fit? In a show set during the "Clone Wars" era? Or perhaps one concurrent with the live-action "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, if not something else entirely? Personally, I would love to see an animated show about the wars on Mandalore that Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan were involved in. As you may recall, that's where Obi-Wan first met Satine Kryze, the Duchess of Kalevala and Mandalore ruler, while they were on the run for their lives for most of a year. This was also where Obi-Wan and Satine formed a forbidden romance, resulting in Obi-Wan nearly leaving the Jedi Order.

Even if McGregor isn't willing to come back for something like that, James Arnold Taylor — who voiced Obi-Wan throughout the "Clone Wars" animated series — is still one of the most talented voice actors in the business, and I would love to have him back as the character in a new project.

The final two episodes of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1 hit Disney+ on May 4, 2026. A second season has now been confirmed, but it has yet to set a premiere date.