The Fast And The Furious' Original Title Was Scrapped Because Of A Popular Anime

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The title of Rob Cohen's 2001 film "The Fast and the Furious" was, as the film's fans likely know, taken from a 1954 action flick directed by Edward Sampson and John Ireland. The legendary Roger Corman produced the original, and he came up with its story. The 1954 film was about a criminal (Ireland), on the run from the law, who kidnaps a professional car racer (Dorothy Malone) and enters her car into a race as a means to flee to Mexico.

Cohen's film, in contrast, is a "Point Break" knockoff about a federal agent named Brian (Paul Walker) who infiltrates an ultra-cool, superskilled cadre of professional thieves. The thieves all have souped-up supercars and race on the streets at night. They are led by the tough and awesome Dom (Vin Diesel). Naturally, Brian will become sympathetic to Dom while undercover.

The title of Cohen's "The Fast and the Furious" was a sticking point during its production, and its connection to Corman has been discussed openly by producer Neal Moritz. Moritz admitted that he was watching some old Corman flicks when he figured that his movie needed something as evocative and salacious as "The Fast and the Furious." Moritz said he was able to license the title from Corman in exchange for some high-quality stock footage. Corman, however, noted on a podcast that Moritz's father, a former AIP exec, was the one who put Corman and Moritz in contact.

The original screenplay was inspired by a Vibe Magazine article, written by Ken Li, entitled "Racer X." According to Barry Hertz's 2025 film history book "Welcome to the Family," however, they couldn't use the title "Racer X" as that was the name of the central villain character from Fuji TV's 1967 anime series "Speed Racer."