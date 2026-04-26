Bruce Willis' Forgotten 2003 Action Thriller Also Featured Yellowstone's Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser has donned many hats throughout his distinctive acting career. No, I'm not just talking about his turn as the literal cowboy hat-donning Rip Wheeler, who unexpectedly became a beloved "Yellowstone" character. Hauser has appeared in several genre titles over the years, including Richard Linklater's coming-of-age classic "Dazed and Confused" and John Singleton's "2 Fast 2 Furious," where he plays the one-note villain, Carter Verone. Hauser's knack for playing character actors shines through even in the most dubious of films, such as Antoine Fuqua's "Tears of the Sun," co-starring Bruce Willis.

This 2003 action thriller is not among Fuqua's finest — in fact, the director infamously did not enjoy working alongside lead Bruce Willis. This grievance is more complicated than the mundane instance of two people not getting along, as Fuqua's frustrations with "Tears of the Sun" were more so rooted in studio pressure to make the story more commercially viable. This meant toning down the film's political edge and shifting the focus to spectacle at the cost of a meaningful core message. As for Willis, the actor filed a negligence lawsuit against Revolution Studios after suffering serious injuries on set, which (rightfully) contributed to the film's negative perception.

That said, does "Tears of the Sun" still hold up as a story set in war-torn Nigeria? The answer is a resounding no, as the film makes no sincere attempts to examine the fallout of war or commit to a political stance, despite being unsubtle about its politics. As Fuqua had to deal with major studio interference, he can hardly be held responsible for a movie that he didn't have complete creative control over. Even so, "Tears of the Sun" will be remembered for its tactless treatment of wartime propaganda. But are the performances any good?