Bruce Willis' Forgotten 2003 Action Thriller Also Featured Yellowstone's Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser has donned many hats throughout his distinctive acting career. No, I'm not just talking about his turn as the literal cowboy hat-donning Rip Wheeler, who unexpectedly became a beloved "Yellowstone" character. Hauser has appeared in several genre titles over the years, including Richard Linklater's coming-of-age classic "Dazed and Confused" and John Singleton's "2 Fast 2 Furious," where he plays the one-note villain, Carter Verone. Hauser's knack for playing character actors shines through even in the most dubious of films, such as Antoine Fuqua's "Tears of the Sun," co-starring Bruce Willis.
This 2003 action thriller is not among Fuqua's finest — in fact, the director infamously did not enjoy working alongside lead Bruce Willis. This grievance is more complicated than the mundane instance of two people not getting along, as Fuqua's frustrations with "Tears of the Sun" were more so rooted in studio pressure to make the story more commercially viable. This meant toning down the film's political edge and shifting the focus to spectacle at the cost of a meaningful core message. As for Willis, the actor filed a negligence lawsuit against Revolution Studios after suffering serious injuries on set, which (rightfully) contributed to the film's negative perception.
That said, does "Tears of the Sun" still hold up as a story set in war-torn Nigeria? The answer is a resounding no, as the film makes no sincere attempts to examine the fallout of war or commit to a political stance, despite being unsubtle about its politics. As Fuqua had to deal with major studio interference, he can hardly be held responsible for a movie that he didn't have complete creative control over. Even so, "Tears of the Sun" will be remembered for its tactless treatment of wartime propaganda. But are the performances any good?
The true potential of Tears of the Sun is bogged down by action cliches
The film opens with a coup that overthrows the President of Nigeria, triggering an ethnic conflict between various factions. A SEAL team led by A.K. (Willis) is sent to extract Dr. Lena (Monica Bellucci), who is stuck there on a mission to provide humanitarian aid. Lena doesn't want to leave her ailing patients behind, which prompts A.K. to take them along, provided that they're able to make the journey. There's also US Navy explosives specialist James, codenamed Red (Hauser), who becomes an integral part of this risky rescue mission.
There's nothing particularly wrong with the performances in "Tears of the Sun," as everyone from Willis to Hauser does their utmost with the material provided. But these characters are too flimsy to make a mark on an already iffy premise that toys with the idea that sacrificing thousands might be justifiable to save a chosen few. While Fuqua makes it clear that war is terrifying as a tool for those profiting from the deaths of many, a thread of sensationalism runs through the narrative at the same time. While romanticization at the cost of political accuracy is hardly a rarity in most war films, "Tears of the Sun" lacks the necessary polish to sell such ghoulish suspension of disbelief.
The bombastic action sequences make matters worse, as they do not gel with Fuqua's penchant for impressionistic close-ups and long stretches of silence. There's a palpable shift from a moody bleakness to full-blown machismo as the film progresses, contributing to the jarring nature of the experience. That said, if you enjoy such tonal interplay or wish to see Willis and Hauser share the screen, "Tears of the Sun" might be worth a shot.